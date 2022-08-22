^

Suspend NCAP for PUVs, LTFRB asks MMDA

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2022 | 12:00am
Motorists traversed Ma. Orosa Street in Manila on Sunday (Augus 21, 2022).
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has asked the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to exempt public utility vehicles from the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) to ensure enough public transport options for commuters, especially as students return to schools today.

In a letter sent to the MMDA on Friday, the LTFRB and Department of Transportation (DOTr) requested the agency not to impound PUVs that were given special permits instead of certificates of public convenience or CPCs.

The LTFRB and DOTr explained that the permits allow some PUVs to travel routes passing through or near schools due to an expected passenger demand today, considering that the LTFRB has not yet made an official decision to open CPC applications for these routes pending the completion of a study.

While the MMDA said enforcers would not be flagging PUVs for lack of CPCs and would exempt them from the number coding scheme, it stressed the PUVs are not exempted from traffic violations.

“Upon speaking to the DOTr, the MMDA assured that such PUVs will not be flagged due to the absence of CPCs for the routes that have been opened. Apart from that, PUVs are exempted from the MMDA’s number coding scheme,” the LTFRB said in a statement.

“But the MMDA insists that PUVs are not exempt from violating traffic laws and they ensure that reprimanded PUV drivers on the road will be held accountable. It added that all CPC violations will be forwarded to the LTFRB for appropriate action,” the LTFRB added.

The LTFRB earlier issued memorandum circulars that opened 33 city public utility bus routes, 68 public utility jeepney routes and 32 UV Express routes following the expected increase in passenger demand when face-to-face classes resume.

