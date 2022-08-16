^

Headlines

Oil price rollback today; transport groups want more

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 16, 2022 | 12:00am
Oil price rollback today; transport groups want more
Motorist line up to fill gas in gas station along Nangka JP Rizal in Marikina early afternoon on Monday (June 20, 2022).
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms are reducing pump prices anew today, the seventh consecutive week of price rollback for diesel and the second in a row for gasoline.

In separate advisories yesterday, oil firms said diesel prices would drop by P1.05 per liter, gasoline prices by P0.10 per liter and kerosene prices by P0.45 per liter.

This week’s round of rollback reflects the movements in the international oil market.

The price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. today for most oil firms, except for Caltex and Cleanfuel which will implement the adjustments starting at 12:01 a.m. and 8:01 a.m., respectively.

Last week, motorists saw a bigger reduction in pump prices as compared to this week.

Oil firms last week slashed diesel prices by P2.20 per liter, gasoline by P2.10 per liter and kerosene by P2.55 per liter.

These resulted in year-to-date total adjustments of a net increase of P17.55 per liter for gasoline, P30.15 per liter for diesel and P24.75 per liter for kerosene, based on the latest data of the Department of Energy.

Call for more rollbacks

While public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers welcome the series of price rollbacks in the past weeks, the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) said there was a need to enact more in order to give reprieve to commuters and consumers.

“For our part, the price of oil products per liter is still high… That’s why if we look at it, the prices could still be slashed so we can help not only the transport sector, but also other people,” Piston national president Modesto Floranda said in a radio interview.

Ricardo Rebaño, chairman of the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), said if a significant decrease in oil prices is enacted, PUV operators and drivers may be able to ask the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to remove the P1 provisional increase in the minimum fare.

Meanwhile, Piston and FEJODAP also called on the government to reopen more routes, especially those passing by schools in order to help students who are expected to return to in-person classes next week cope with the shortage of public transport options.

Rebaño said cities with big school districts like Manila and Quezon City need more public transportation.

“The routes still aren’t back to normal… In particular, these routes are near schools like the Blumentritt/Dimasalang-Quiapo route or the Pandacan-Leon Guinto route which are near schools,” he said.

Both PISTON and FEJODAP said there was still about 20 percent of their members who haven’t gone back to operating jeepneys because of unopened routes. – Neil Jayson Servallos

OIL PRICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alan Peter Cayetano joins call for Senate hearings on DepEd laptop deal

Alan Peter Cayetano joins call for Senate hearings on DepEd laptop deal

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Cayetano said he had filed a resolution for hearings and that he was expecting the DepEd to be receptive to the calls for...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: DOJ, Marcos did not block De Lima's release

Fact check: DOJ, Marcos did not block De Lima's release

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
A YouTube video claimed that the Department of Justice blocked the release of former Sen. Leila De Lima after the Office of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ indicts members of church-based org for allegedly financing terrorism

DOJ indicts members of church-based org for allegedly financing terrorism

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The DOJ briefer did not name the two supposed former members of the CPP-NPA who helped the government build the case.
Headlines
fbtw
Over 20 million COVID-19 jabs wasted &mdash; DOH

Over 20 million COVID-19 jabs wasted — DOH

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said the vaccines were identified as wastage after some...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos nominates Nelson Celis as Comelec commissioner

Marcos nominates Nelson Celis as Comelec commissioner

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
Celis will continue the unexpired term of former commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, whose appointment was bypassed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

Panganiban returns to DA as undersecretary

By Alexis Romero | 36 minutes ago
Former agriculture secretary Domingo Panganiban has returned to the agency as undersecretary as the Marcos administration...
Headlines
fbtw
30,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

30,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded last week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 36 minutes ago
Close to 30,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country in the past week, the Department of Health reported yest...
Headlines
fbtw
17 agencies join DepEd in Oplan Balik Eskwela

17 agencies join DepEd in Oplan Balik Eskwela

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 36 minutes ago
The Department of Education has enlisted the active participation of 17 agencies for the agency’s 2022 Oplan Balik Eskwela...
Headlines
fbtw
Review NCAP implementation, PPP agreements &ndash; Salceda

Review NCAP implementation, PPP agreements – Salceda

By Sheila Crisostomo | 36 minutes ago
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda yesterday asked three government agencies to review the no contact apprehension policy implementation,...
Headlines
fbtw
Budget release slows in July as new government adjusts

Budget release slows in July as new government adjusts

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 36 minutes ago
The release of notices of cash allocation in July slightly slowed as the government transitioned under a new leadership.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with