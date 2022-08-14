Southwest monsoon continues to bring rains over southern Luzon, other areas

FILE PHOTO: A woman braves the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA in Quezon City in this July 22 photo. Metro Manila and nearby areas have been experiencing monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon or the habagat.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat would continue to bring rains over southern Luzon and other regions in the Visayas and Mindanao.

According to its Sunday forecast, the southwest monsoon is expected to bring scattered rains to Batangas and Quezon provinces, the Mimaropa region, and the Bicol Region.

Intermittent rain showers, lightning, and thunder brought by the monsoon are also expected in the whole Visayas region and in the Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Caraga Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, fair weather conditions are expected for Metro Manila and the remaining parts of Luzon. However, rain showers may affect areas beginning this afternoon.

The country’s monsoon season began in May this year, earlier than usual. Rainy season in the Philippines usually begins in June and lasts until November.

Low-pressure area

The state weather bureau also detected a low-pressure area that is moving 990 kilometers beyond the Philippine area of responsibility. While PAGASA continues to monitor its movements, the state weather bureau said the LPA currently has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

“Umantabay po tayo sa updates na ilalabas ng PAGASA ukol sa pamamanahon na ito pero for now, wala pa po itong direktang epekto sa ating bansa,” Weather Specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(We should wait for updates released by PAGASA about the low-pressure area, but for now, it does not affect the country.)