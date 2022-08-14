^

Headlines

Southwest monsoon continues to bring rains over southern Luzon, other areas

Philstar.com
August 14, 2022 | 10:45am
Southwest monsoon continues to bring rains over southern Luzon, other areas
FILE PHOTO: A woman braves the heavy rain in Kamuning EDSA in Quezon City in this July 22 photo. Metro Manila and nearby areas have been experiencing monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon or the habagat.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat would continue to bring rains over southern Luzon and other regions in the Visayas and Mindanao.

According to its Sunday forecast, the southwest monsoon is expected to bring scattered rains to Batangas and Quezon provinces, the Mimaropa region, and the Bicol Region. 

Intermittent rain showers, lightning, and thunder brought by the monsoon are also expected in the whole Visayas region and in the Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Caraga Administrative Region. 

Meanwhile, fair weather conditions are expected for Metro Manila and the remaining parts of Luzon. However, rain showers may affect areas beginning this afternoon. 

The country’s monsoon season began in May this year, earlier than usual. Rainy season in the Philippines usually begins in June and lasts until November

Low-pressure area

The state weather bureau also detected a low-pressure area that is moving 990 kilometers beyond the Philippine area of responsibility. While PAGASA continues to monitor its movements, the state weather bureau said the LPA currently has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. 

“Umantabay po tayo sa updates na ilalabas ng PAGASA ukol sa pamamanahon na ito pero for now, wala pa po itong direktang epekto sa ating bansa,” Weather Specialist Ezra Bulquerin said. 

(We should wait for updates released by PAGASA about the low-pressure area, but for now, it does not affect the country.)

HABAGAT

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Expert backs redefining &lsquo;fully vaccinated&rsquo; individual

Expert backs redefining ‘fully vaccinated’ individual

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
A former special adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 is in favor of redefining a “fully vaccinated”...
Headlines
fbtw
Heritage advocates issue call to save fa&ccedil;ade of Escolta&rsquo;s Capitol Theater

Heritage advocates issue call to save façade of Escolta’s Capitol Theater

By Rosette Adel | 18 hours ago
Heritage advocates sounded the alarm over the ongoing demolition of the remaining tower façade of the Capitol Theater,...
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude-5.8 quake strikes Maguindanao

Magnitude-5.8 quake strikes Maguindanao

20 hours ago
State seismologists warned of aftershocks after a magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Maguindanao on Saturday afternoon.
Headlines
fbtw
Same-sex civil unions in the Philippines: What you need to know

Same-sex civil unions in the Philippines: What you need to know

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Here’s what you need to know about moves to legalize same-sex civil unions in the Catholic-majority Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Book author decries KWF censorship

Book author decries KWF censorship

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
One of the authors of the books allegedly ordered pulled out by commissioners of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino lamented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Senator seeks long-term loan for college students

Senator seeks long-term loan for college students

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
As Filipinos continue to recover from the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid is seeking...
Headlines
fbtw

Go leads Monday’s Senate inquiry on pandemic, monkeypox

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Senate health panel will tackle on Monday updates on the government’s COVID-19 pandemic response, including reports on vaccine wastage, and other health concerns such as the measures set to prevent the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Bringing people back to physical mass a challenge&rsquo;

‘Bringing people back to physical mass a challenge’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Bringing people back to physical masses is perceived by an official of the Catholic Church as a challenge when the COVID pandemic...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs told: Be more vigilant in enforcing health protocols

LGUs told: Be more vigilant in enforcing health protocols

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has directed local government units to strengthen the enforcement of health protocols as...
Headlines
fbtw
Over P1 roll back in oil prices next week

Over P1 roll back in oil prices next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Another rollback in fuel prices is seen next week, with possible cuts of more than P1 per liter for diesel and less than P1...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user