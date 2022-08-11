^

Headlines

Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 3:41pm
Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday condoled with the family and loved ones of sprint legend Lydia de Vega, saying the late sports icon "fought a good fight."

"I join the entire nation in mourning the untimely demise of former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega, after a four-year battle with breast cancer. My sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones," Marcos said in a Facebook post.

"Lydia de Vega has run her last race. She has finished her contest. She has fought a good fight. Let us pray for her peace," he added.

Marcos noted that De Vega had placed the Philippines in the map of international athletics and was once touted as the fastest woman in Asia.

De Vega ruled the sprint double in the Asian Athletics Championship in 1983 and 1987 and was a nine-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, all in her
favorite event, the 100-meter dash, the president said. He also recalled De Vega's participation in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The 57-year-old De Vega passed away last Wednesday after a four-year battle with cancer.

LYDIA DE VEGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

5 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Despite the ombudsman’s decision to dismiss the bribery case against detained former senator Leila de Lima, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

7 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the detained senator thanked the Ombudsman for dismissing the bribery complaints against her and...
Headlines
fbtw
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family&rsquo;s &lsquo;ill-gotten wealth&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family’s ‘ill-gotten wealth’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
President Marcos, through his lawyer Manuel Plaza III, has rested his case and opted to just adopt the evidence presented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

By Xave Gregorio | 33 minutes ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla has filed a bill that seeks to give same-sex couples the same rights enjoyed by married straight couples...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Sabah issue needs 'whole of government' approach

DFA: Sabah issue needs 'whole of government' approach

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Padilla called on the government to assist the heirs of the last in asserting their commercial rights over Sabah through his...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel seeks Senate probe on &lsquo;pricey, outdated&rsquo; DepEd laptops

Pimentel seeks Senate probe on ‘pricey, outdated’ DepEd laptops

1 hour ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is asking the chamber’s Blue Ribbon panel to investigate the laptops bought...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Close contacts of first monkeypox case still in quarantine

DOH: Close contacts of first monkeypox case still in quarantine

2 hours ago
The DOH said the 10 close contacts of the patient—a 31-year-old individual from overseas—remain in quarantine...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user