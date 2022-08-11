Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday condoled with the family and loved ones of sprint legend Lydia de Vega, saying the late sports icon "fought a good fight."



"I join the entire nation in mourning the untimely demise of former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega, after a four-year battle with breast cancer. My sincerest condolences to her family and loved ones," Marcos said in a Facebook post.



"Lydia de Vega has run her last race. She has finished her contest. She has fought a good fight. Let us pray for her peace," he added.



Marcos noted that De Vega had placed the Philippines in the map of international athletics and was once touted as the fastest woman in Asia.



De Vega ruled the sprint double in the Asian Athletics Championship in 1983 and 1987 and was a nine-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, all in her

favorite event, the 100-meter dash, the president said. He also recalled De Vega's participation in the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics.



The 57-year-old De Vega passed away last Wednesday after a four-year battle with cancer.