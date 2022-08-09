^

Headlines

FDA reviewing application of Janssen for full approval of COVID-19 jab — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 5:26pm
FDA reviewing application of Janssen for full approval of COVID-19 jab â€” DOH
In this file photo taken on March 9, 2021 Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine is stored for use with United Airlines employees at United's onsite clinic at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.
AFP / Scott Olson / Getty Images North America

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the application of Janssen Pharmaceuticals for a certificate of product registration of its COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Janssen, which is wholly-owned by Johnson & Johnson, is the only vaccine maker that has applied for a CPR, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

A CPR is issued by the Food and Drug Administration to manufacturers to distribute, market, or sell their products to the public.

“Right now, the FDA is reviewing and exercising the necessary work for the application of Janssen,” Vergeire said. 

In April 2021, the country’s drug regulator allowed the emergency use of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Janssen jab was 66.3% effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection in individuals who received the vaccine and had no evidence of being previously infected.

Replacements

In the same briefing, Vergeire said the COVAX Facility had agreed to replace all expired COVID-19 jabs, including those procured by local governments and the private sector.

“We are scheduling our replacements doon sa time na kakailanganin ang replaced doses. We currently have a sufficient vaccine supply,” Vergeire said.

More than 71 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 16.6 million people have received boosters.

The health official also said the country is coordinating with the US government and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the possible donations and purchase of vaccines needed to protect people from getting monkeypox.

Local health authorities have also identified three manufacturers of monkeypox vaccines.

“We’re looking at how to enter this procurement and also identifying sources of funds for this,” Vergeire said.

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
fbtw
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
fbtw
Former president Fidel V. Ramos laid to rest

Former president Fidel V. Ramos laid to rest

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
A career military man before winning the top office, Ramos was accorded a state funeral with full military honors.
Headlines
fbtw
Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 23 hours ago
Bello is facing charges filed by former Davao city information officer Jefry Tupas in March this year after Bello called her a...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine ecumenical group remembers FVR&rsquo;s peace advocacy

Philippine ecumenical group remembers FVR’s peace advocacy

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform has remembered former president Fidel Ramos’ own advocacy to promote peac...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Group of Chinese firms donates P3M to Ilocos Norte for quake relief

Group of Chinese firms donates P3M to Ilocos Norte for quake relief

1 hour ago
“I hope the disaster affected people would overcome difficulties and resume normal life as soon as possible,”...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA reviewing application of Janssen for full approval of COVID-19 jab &mdash; DOH

FDA reviewing application of Janssen for full approval of COVID-19 jab — DOH

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Janssen, which is wholly-owned by Johnson & Johnson, is the only vaccine maker that has applied for a CPR, DOH officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker calls for congressional inquiry into LTO's IT system changes

Lawmaker calls for congressional inquiry into LTO's IT system changes

2 hours ago
“Why suddenly go back to square one with another provider, especially since we are in the middle of improvements, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Kabataan: Bill vs party-lists accused of rebel links meant to gag critics

Kabataan: Bill vs party-lists accused of rebel links meant to gag critics

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Members of the Makabayan bloc are among the party-lists accused by administration allies of being linked to the armed...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines maintains Alert Level 1 in Israel following Gaza ceasefire

Philippines maintains Alert Level 1 in Israel following Gaza ceasefire

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
The Alert Level 1 hoisted means that the Philippines will be in a “precautionary phase" but the DFA said its foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with