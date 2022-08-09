Group of Chinese firms donates P3M to Ilocos Norte for quake relief

MANILA, Philippines — A group of Chinese firms operating in the Philippines is donating P3 million to Ilocos Norte to support the province’s disaster relief aid, poverty reduction, and livelihood programs as part of its second batch of contributions for quake-affected areas.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the Chinese Enterprises Philippine Association has so far contributed P6.18 million in cash and in kind to the regions affected by the magnitude 7.0 Abra earthquake on July 27. Among the areas affected was Ilocos Norte, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s home province.

The P3 million is on top of an earlier donation made by the Chinese embassy and the Philippines Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which totaled P10 million. CEPA also helped prepare the first batch of emergency supplies from the embassy and the PCCCI worth P3.6 billion.

“I hope the disaster affected people would overcome difficulties and resume normal life as soon as possible,” Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest situational report, the number of affected individuals climbed up by over 10,000 to 513,107.

The department also logged more injured persons at 614 from the previous report’s 574, but the number of casualties remain at 11.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, along with other agencies, local government units and non-governmental organizations, have so far provided P143.311 million in assistance to quake victims.

This came in the form of food packs, hygiene and sleeping kits, as well as financial aid, among others.

The Department of Labor and Employment has also allocated P50 million to help displaced workers affected by the earthquake.