Group of Chinese firms donates P3M to Ilocos Norte for quake relief

Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 5:29pm
Group of Chinese firms donates P3M to Ilocos Norte for quake relief
The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the group has so far contributed P6.18 million in cash and kind to the regions affected by the magnitude 7.0 Abra earthquake on July 27.
Facebook / Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian

MANILA, Philippines — A group of Chinese firms operating in the Philippines is donating P3 million to Ilocos Norte to support the province’s disaster relief aid, poverty reduction, and livelihood programs as part of its second batch of contributions for quake-affected areas. 

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the Chinese Enterprises Philippine Association has so far contributed P6.18 million in cash and in kind to the regions affected by the magnitude 7.0 Abra earthquake on July 27. Among the areas affected was Ilocos Norte, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s home province.

The P3 million is on top of an earlier donation made by the Chinese embassy and the Philippines Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, which totaled P10 million. CEPA also helped prepare the first batch of emergency supplies from the embassy and the PCCCI worth P3.6 billion. 

“I hope the disaster affected people would overcome difficulties and resume normal life as soon as possible,” Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest situational report, the number of affected individuals climbed up by over 10,000 to 513,107.

The department also logged more injured persons at 614 from the previous report’s 574, but the number of casualties remain at 11.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, along with other agencies, local government units and non-governmental organizations, have so far provided P143.311 million in assistance to quake victims. 

This came in the form of food packs, hygiene and sleeping kits, as well as financial aid, among others. 

The Department of Labor and Employment has also allocated P50 million to help displaced workers affected by the earthquake. 

ABRA
Philstar
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The late president Fidel Ramos will be accorded a state funeral today at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City where his...
Headlines
State funeral for Fidel V. Ramos at Libingan today

Former president Fidel V. Ramos laid to rest

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
A career military man before winning the top office, Ramos was accorded a state funeral with full military honors.
Headlines
Activist, former VP bet Walden Bello arrested for cyberlibel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 23 hours ago
Bello is facing charges filed by former Davao city information officer Jefry Tupas in March this year after Bello called her a...
Headlines
Philippine ecumenical group remembers FVR's peace advocacy

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform has remembered former president Fidel Ramos' own advocacy to promote peac...
Headlines
FDA reviewing application of Janssen for full approval of COVID-19 jab — DOH

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Janssen, which is wholly-owned by Johnson & Johnson, is the only vaccine maker that has applied for a CPR, DOH officer-in-charge...
Headlines
Lawmaker calls for congressional inquiry into LTO's IT system changes

2 hours ago
"Why suddenly go back to square one with another provider, especially since we are in the middle of improvements, and...
Headlines
LTO calls for suspension of 'no contact apprehension policy' pending guidelines clarification

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is calling on local government units to temporarily suspend the "no contact apprehension...
Headlines
One-time P2,000 ayuda bill for all Filipinos filed before House

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"While these programs had the noblest of intentions, the implementation was far from ideal. Many were left out. In fact, millions...
Headlines
Makabayan solons urge release of detained former senator Leila de Lima

4 hours ago
"We're filing this because her jailing is a form of political harassment that has gone on for too long," Rep. Raoul Manuel...
Headlines
