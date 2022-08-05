DOH reports 104 more Omicron subvariant cases

A vendor waits for customers in Quiapo in Manila on August 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected 104 additional cases of fast-spreading Omicron BA.5, BA.4, and BA.2.12.1 subvariants, the Department of Health reported Friday.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities have found 95 new BA.5 cases from Metro Manila, Davao region, Socccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

Of those, 83 individuals have been tagged as recovered, while five are still undergoing isolation.

There are currently 3,107 detected BA.5 cases in the country.

Seven more people from Socccsksargen and Davao region tested positive for the Omicron BA.4 subvariant, raising the total to 104.

The exposure, travel histories and health status of the additional cases are still being verified.

Health authorities also detected two additional BA.2.12.1 cases. The DOH said it is still checking the exposure, travel histories and health status of the cases, who are both from Davao Region.

The detection raised the country’s total BA.2.12.1 cases to 174.

Earlier this week, the Philippines detected its first two cases of the Omicron BA.2.75 subvariant in Western Visayas.

Despite the renewed rise in cases, the entire Philippines remained at low risk for COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the Cordillera Administrative Region were deemed at moderate risk.

The Department of Health reported Thursday 4,439 additional COVID-19 infections—the highest single-day tally in almost six months.

More than 71.8 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 16.4 million have received boosters.