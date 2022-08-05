^

Headlines

DOH reports 104 more Omicron subvariant cases

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 4:47pm
DOH reports 104 more Omicron subvariant cases
A vendor waits for customers in Quiapo in Manila on August 5, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected 104 additional cases of fast-spreading Omicron BA.5, BA.4, and BA.2.12.1 subvariants, the Department of Health reported Friday.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said authorities have found 95 new BA.5 cases from Metro Manila, Davao region, Socccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

Of those, 83 individuals have been tagged as recovered, while five are still undergoing isolation.

There are currently 3,107 detected BA.5 cases in the country.

Seven more people from Socccsksargen and Davao region tested positive for the Omicron BA.4 subvariant, raising the total to 104.

The exposure, travel histories and health status of the additional cases are still being verified.

Health authorities also detected two additional BA.2.12.1 cases. The DOH said it is still checking the exposure, travel histories and health status of the cases, who are both from Davao Region.

The detection raised the country’s total BA.2.12.1 cases to 174.

Earlier this week, the Philippines detected its first two cases of the Omicron BA.2.75 subvariant in Western Visayas.

Despite the renewed rise in cases, the entire Philippines remained at low risk for COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the Cordillera Administrative Region were deemed at moderate risk.

The Department of Health reported Thursday 4,439 additional COVID-19 infections—the highest single-day tally in almost six months.

More than 71.8 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only 16.4 million have received boosters. 

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

6 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to &lsquo;abide by One-China principle'

Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to ‘abide by One-China principle'

7 hours ago
"The Chinese Ambassador should not presume to lecture the Philippines as to how we should pursue our foreign policy objectives....
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DSWD spokesperson named assistant secretary

Ex-DSWD spokesperson named assistant secretary

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The former spokesperson and public information officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Department, Irene...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A Facebook page claimed that Sister Christine Tan, who is said to have close ties with former President Cory Aquino, played...
Headlines
fbtw
Fidel V. Ramos cremated, inurnment at Libingan set August 9

Fidel V. Ramos cremated, inurnment at Libingan set August 9

By Paolo Romero | 2 days ago
The inurnment of the cremated remains of former president Fidel Ramos at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani is set on Aug. 9 at 10...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta named ERC chair

Lawyer Monalisa Dimalanta named ERC chair

3 hours ago
Dimalanta replaced Agnes Devanadera, who retired as the head of the regulatory body last month. Her term will expire in July...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid transport crisis, commuter group renews calls for legalization of motorcycle taxis

Amid transport crisis, commuter group renews calls for legalization of motorcycle taxis

5 hours ago
“Allowing motorcycle taxis will give us a much-needed supply of public transport options at a time when there is an...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa bill seeks ban on party-lists linked with rebels, terrorists

Dela Rosa bill seeks ban on party-lists linked with rebels, terrorists

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa wants to prohibit party-lists “associated by any means” with rebels or persons formally...
Headlines
fbtw
'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

7 hours ago
It was the highest tally since February 10 when the Department of Health logged 4,575 cases.
Headlines
fbtw
Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

8 hours ago
The death toll from the magnitude-7 earthquake that struck Abra and felt across parts of Luzon last week rose to 11 while...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with