^

Headlines

Amid transport crisis, commuter group renews calls for legalization of motorcycle taxis

Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 1:07pm
Amid transport crisis, commuter group renews calls for legalization of motorcycle taxis
As commuters continue to face challenges in public transportation during this pandemic, proponents stressed the need to pass their bills seeking to amend Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) to make motorcycle taxi services a viable solution.
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — A transport advocacy group called on lawmakers to act on bills pushing to legalize motorcycle taxis, saying the move will help commuters cope with the current transportation crisis as more and more industries troop back to on-site work.

In a statement sent to reporters, commuter network The Passenger Forum pointed out that similar measures were pushed in the 18th Congress through the efforts of almost 20 authors in the House and Senate Public Services Committee but ultimately languished.

“Allowing motorcycle taxis will give us a much-needed supply of public transport options at a time when there is an apparent deficit...We hope the 19th Congress will act swiftly as commuters need all the help we can get with the current situation of our public transport," TPF convenor Primo Morillo said.

Morillo pointed to Senate Bill No. 167 filed by Sen. JV Ejercito pushing to recognize motorcycles as public utility vehicles for commuters. 

"While the government continue to improve our mass transport system, there would exist inconveniences that affects the dally commute of our people. Though the future of transport appears to be brighter because of continuous infrastructure projects, we should remain open to other forms of transport such as motorcycle taxis," Ejercito writes in his explanatory note.

"Instead of banning the hiring of motorcycles as taxis, we push for its regulation. The safety of both passengers and drivers should be the paramount consideration in granting franchises or licenses to operate such motorcycle taxis. Safety shall always be valued more than convenience."

The bill remains Pending in the Committee level. 

The commuter advocate Morillo also claimed that the proposal would also help the government’s job generation without costing anything while widening its tax base. 

“The legalization of MC taxis will help the economy over-all. Commuting workers will get to their places of work faster, thousands of riders will have jobs, and the government will receive the taxes from all these transactions,” he said.

The struggle for motorcycle taxis is nothing new. The sector had been the subject of legal questions by the government, which initially saw them as a safety hazard amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That eventually changed later on due to public clamor, prompting a study of motorbike operations during which hailing firms will be allowed to operate pending legislation to ultimately govern the service.

The Department of Transportation presented a summary of findings during the last pilot run but the study still lacked comprehensive enough data for the TWG.

The Passenger Forum said it also welcomes the Grab Philippines acquisition of Move It calling the deal a “step towards a more competitive market.”

“This is a welcome move as it strengthens competition among the three players in the motorcycle taxi study. We are hoping that more players will come in so they will all compete to offer better rates, service, and promotions. Commuters always prefer having choices so long as this is done in compliance with current regulations,” Morillo added.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DSWD spokesperson named assistant secretary

Ex-DSWD spokesperson named assistant secretary

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The former spokesperson and public information officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Department, Irene...
Headlines
fbtw
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

6 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Belmonte family denies ex-speaker has died

Belmonte family denies ex-speaker has died

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The family of former House speaker Feliciano Belmonte Jr. yesterday denied reports that the former Quezon City mayor and congressman...
Headlines
fbtw
BOC questioned over release of P1.4 billion goods

BOC questioned over release of P1.4 billion goods

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Bureau of Customs for allowing the release of imported goods worth P1.441 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
A Facebook page claimed that Sister Christine Tan, who is said to have close ties with former President Cory Aquino, played...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Dela Rosa bill seeks ban on party-lists linked with rebels, terrorists

Dela Rosa bill seeks ban on party-lists linked with rebels, terrorists

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa wants to prohibit party-lists “associated by any means” with rebels or persons formally...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to &lsquo;abide by One-China principle'

Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to ‘abide by One-China principle'

3 hours ago
"The Chinese Ambassador should not presume to lecture the Philippines as to how we should pursue our foreign policy objectives....
Headlines
fbtw
'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
It was the highest tally since February 10 when the Department of Health logged 4,575 cases.
Headlines
fbtw
Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

4 hours ago
The death toll from the magnitude-7 earthquake that struck Abra and felt across parts of Luzon last week rose to 11 while...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe Russia-Ukraine war impact on power security &ndash; senator

Probe Russia-Ukraine war impact on power security – senator

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate should look into the short, medium and long-term impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Philippine energy security...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with