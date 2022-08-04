^

EU to provide P45.27-M emergency funds for north Luzon quake victims

The Philippine Star
August 4, 2022 | 5:53pm
The European Union delegation in the Philippines is donating P45.27 million or 800,000 euros to help communities affected by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Northern Luzon last week.
MANILA, Philippines — The European Union is donating P45.27 million or 800,000 euros worth of emergency funds to help communities affected by the earthquake last week. 

In a statement on Thursday, the EU said it hopes to finance programs that will provide safe drinking water and sanitation, hygiene kits, mental health and psychosocial support services, and educational programs for the areas hardest-hit by the quake. 

“With this assistance, the European Union reaffirms its commitment and solidarity towards the victims of humanitarian disasters in the Philippines,” said Ana Isabel Sánchez Ruiz, Chargé d'Affaires of the EU delegation in the Philippines.

The EU also said the Copernicus Emergency Management Service has activated satellite imagery and other data to assist relief efforts. 

The magnitude 7.0 earthquake was felt in nearby provinces as well as in Metro Manila.

In its August 4 situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the earthquake displaced 63,303 individuals, some of whom have been evacuated across 28 centers.

Meanwhile, 10 have been reported dead, while 410 incurred injuries.

So far, over P90.089 million of assistance, including food packs and temporary shelters, have been distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, and other non-government organizations across commuities the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

