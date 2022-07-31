Tributes pour in for former president FVR

This file photo taken on August 13, 2016 shows Philippines' former president Fidel Ramos gesturing during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila. Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him the reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, officials said on July 31, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers as well as the European Union in the Philippines have extended condolences and shared fond memories of former President Fidel V. Ramos, more popularly known "FVR," who died Sunday.

The former chief executive has died, according to reports, including one from Rappler citing his niece Lila Shahani.

Malacañang Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles expressed sorrow after learning about the death of Ramos.

"He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive," Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

Inspiration to public officials

Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Lakas-CMD party co-chairman, remembers Ramos as the man who “convinced” him to join politics following an invitation to the party, which Ramos helped found in 1991.

"He was my first and true mentor as I forayed into politics, being elected as Cavite’s vice governor in 1995," Revilla said. "Up to this day, FVR is an inspiration and an example I greatly look up to."

Meanwhile, Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay) said it was Ramos who also "helped birth" his public service career. He said Ramos would consult him from his days as an analyst in the private sector.

"That was when I became convinced that I could serve the country in a greater way. Just as he was leaving office, I ran for congressman in Albay," Salceda said.

‘Tiger economy’ of Asia

Salceda also lauded Ramos’ efforts in economic reform that helped the Philippines’ economy grow, calling the late president a "serious policy wonk."

"He was someone who understood the complex workings of the economy in an instinctive manner. In terms of policy, he was the most consistent and methodical. He knew what he wanted to do, and he tried to do it," Salceda said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva echoed Salceda and noted in a separate statement that the Philippines, under Ramos’ presidency, turned into a “tiger economy.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Margarita Nograles (PBA party-list) also remembered Ramos for the Build-Operate-transfer Law that allowed the government to pursue more public works projects.

The ‘war hero’

Meanwhile, Ramos was also remembered as a war hero, having served as a member of the Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea. He also served as the country’s defense secretary in 1992.

"Whether in the battlefield or in the bureaucracy, he was daring in deeds and bold in thinking," House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto (Batangas) said in a separate statement.

Recto also noted that the late president was always the "first man in and the last man out of the office."

Icon of democracy

Meanwhile, the European Union in the Philippines also extended condolences to the Philippines and the Ramos family. The union noted that the Ramos presidency also deepened relations between the EU members and the Philippines.

"FVR was a pillar of democracy and peacebuilding and an icon of the EDSA [People] Power revolution," they said in a statement on Sunday.

Ramos was one of the leaders of the revolution that helped topple the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos. He had previously served as head of the Philippine Constabulary under Marcos. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio