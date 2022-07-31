^

Headlines

NDRRMC tallies over 21,000 houses damaged in Abra quake

Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 12:47pm
NDRRMC tallies over 21,000 houses damaged in Abra quake
In this photo taken on July 27, 2022, residents rest at a temporary shelter set up on a basketball court in Bangued, in the province of Abra after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.
STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has logged 21,890 damaged houses following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake last week.

The number on Sunday’s situational report nearly doubled the 12,802 damaged houses recorded on Saturday as authorities continue to assess the impact of the earthquake. 

Five days since, 302 houses have been recorded as “totally damaged”, or destroyed, and 21,588 residences incurred damage. The majority or 17,434 of these houses are located in the Cordillera Administrative Region. 

Meanwhile, 4,454 houses in the Ilocos region were left damaged and both Metro Manila and the Cagayan Valley each logged one house damaged by the earthquake. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously said that the government will assist residents affected by the earthquake by providing food and shelter as its agencies work on inspecting the structure of houses and commercial centers.

As of Sunday, 3,891 individuals and 1,113 families sought shelter across the 42 evacuation centers. 

The NDRRMC report also shows over P11.67 million worth of assistance through family food packs, relief assistance, modular and family tents, and hygiene and kitchen kits have been distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, and the private sector to affected individuals and households as of Sunday morning.

The quake, which rocked Abra, other northern parts of Luzon and Metro Manila last Wednesday morning, left 9 individuals confirmed dead and another up for validation. It affected 82,336 families and 314,161 individuals across 11 provinces.

Abra province has since declared a state of calamity.

In a Laging Handa public briefing on July 28, Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez said the agency is working on an initial P10-million budget to assist those affected by the 7.0-magnitude quake.

He added that individuals may receive P5,000 to P10,000 under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

ABRA

EARTHQUAKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LGBTQ community confronts &lsquo;excruciating&rsquo; monkeypox &ndash; and its stigma

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox – and its stigma

14 hours ago
The spread of the monkeypox virus and its prevalence among gay men has raised widespread fear, growing anger and a number...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator seeks to abolish travel tax

Senator seeks to abolish travel tax

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III is seeking to abolish travel tax, saying it unconstitutionally impairs Filipinos’ right to...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows approval of National Land Use Act by yearend

Speaker vows approval of National Land Use Act by yearend

By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has committed that the National Land Use Act will be approved by the end of the year and he would...
Headlines
fbtw
Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Filipino businessman Jose “Jerry” Acuzar as the new head of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Relief to quake-hit areas in full swing

Relief to quake-hit areas in full swing

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
Help has finally reached the remote areas of Abra affected by Wednesday’s 7.0-magnitude earthquake with the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Villar pushes wetland protection measures

Villar pushes wetland protection measures

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar is pushing for measures that would raise awareness on the role and importance of wetlands as “cradle...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth expands dialysis sessions to 144

PhilHealth expands dialysis sessions to 144

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. coverage for hemodialysis sessions in the country has been extended from just 90 sessions...
Headlines
fbtw

Go renews call for passage of disaster resilience bills

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has renewed his call for the passage of his twin measures establishing the Department of Disaster Resilience and requiring the construction of mandatory evacuation centers.
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August

Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August

21 hours ago
Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until August 15 despite the continued...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

1 day ago
Tropical Depression Ester, which is being enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat, will continue to bring rains over Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with