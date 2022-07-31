NDRRMC tallies over 21,000 houses damaged in Abra quake

In this photo taken on July 27, 2022, residents rest at a temporary shelter set up on a basketball court in Bangued, in the province of Abra after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has logged 21,890 damaged houses following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake last week.

The number on Sunday’s situational report nearly doubled the 12,802 damaged houses recorded on Saturday as authorities continue to assess the impact of the earthquake.

Five days since, 302 houses have been recorded as “totally damaged”, or destroyed, and 21,588 residences incurred damage. The majority or 17,434 of these houses are located in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, 4,454 houses in the Ilocos region were left damaged and both Metro Manila and the Cagayan Valley each logged one house damaged by the earthquake.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. previously said that the government will assist residents affected by the earthquake by providing food and shelter as its agencies work on inspecting the structure of houses and commercial centers.

As of Sunday, 3,891 individuals and 1,113 families sought shelter across the 42 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC report also shows over P11.67 million worth of assistance through family food packs, relief assistance, modular and family tents, and hygiene and kitchen kits have been distributed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, local government units, and the private sector to affected individuals and households as of Sunday morning.

The quake, which rocked Abra, other northern parts of Luzon and Metro Manila last Wednesday morning, left 9 individuals confirmed dead and another up for validation. It affected 82,336 families and 314,161 individuals across 11 provinces.

Abra province has since declared a state of calamity.

In a Laging Handa public briefing on July 28, Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez said the agency is working on an initial P10-million budget to assist those affected by the 7.0-magnitude quake.

He added that individuals may receive P5,000 to P10,000 under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.