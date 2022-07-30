Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August

Students submit a health declaration form and undergo a temperature check during their first day of school at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Quezon City on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until August 15 despite the continued increase of COVID-19 infections.

Aside from the capital region, the following areas will be under the lowest alert level until mid-August.

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City

Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago

Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City

Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City

Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon

Visayas

Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City

Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City

Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.

Mindanao

Region IX: Zamboanga City

Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City

Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental

Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City

CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City

BARMM: Cotabato City

The health department said the following component cities and municipalities are newly placed under Alert Level 1:

Visayas

Region VI: Barbaza, Antique;

Region VIII: Bato and Tabontabon, Leyte

Mindanao

Region IX: Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay

Region XI: Braulio E. Dujali, Davao Del Norte

Region XII: Maitum, Sarangani

CARAGA: Pilar, Surigao Del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Calanogas, Marogong and Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur.

“Cities and municipalities previously de-escalated shall remain under Alert Level 1,” the DOH said.

Alert Level 2

The Department of Health announced that the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities will remain under Alert Level 2.

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao

Region IV-A: Quezon Province

Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Masbate.

Visayas

Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental

Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

Mindanao

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X: Lanao del Norte

Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental

Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to comply with the minimum public health standards such as wearing of face mask, isolating when sick, doubling up protection through vaccines and boosters and ensuring good airflow.