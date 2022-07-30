^

Headlines

Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August

Philstar.com
July 30, 2022 | 5:03pm
Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August
Students submit a health declaration form and undergo a temperature check during their first day of school at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Quezon City on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until August 15 despite the continued increase of COVID-19 infections.

Aside from the capital region, the following areas will be under the lowest alert level until mid-August. 

Luzon

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City
  • Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago
  • Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City
  • Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City
  • Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City
  • Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon

Visayas 

  • Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City
  • Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City
  • Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.  

Mindanao

  • Region IX: Zamboanga City
  • Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City
  • Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental
  • Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City
  • CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City
  • BARMM: Cotabato City

The health department said the following component cities and municipalities are newly placed under Alert Level 1: 

Visayas

  • Region VI: Barbaza, Antique; 
  • Region VIII: Bato and Tabontabon, Leyte

Mindanao

  • Region IX: Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Region XI: Braulio E. Dujali, Davao Del Norte
  • Region XII: Maitum, Sarangani
  • CARAGA: Pilar, Surigao Del Norte
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Calanogas, Marogong and Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur.

“Cities and municipalities previously de-escalated shall remain under Alert Level 1,” the DOH said.

Alert Level 2

The Department of Health announced that the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities will remain under Alert Level 2. 

Luzon

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao
  • Region IV-A: Quezon Province
  • Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
  • Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Masbate. 

Visayas 

  • Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental
  • Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
  • Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

Mindanao

  • Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Region X: Lanao del Norte
  • Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental
  • Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
  • CARAGA: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to comply with the minimum public health standards such as wearing of face mask, isolating when sick, doubling up protection through vaccines and boosters and ensuring good airflow.

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Filipino businessman Jose “Jerry” Acuzar as the new head of the...
Headlines
fbtw
China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
China again slammed the United States for trying to “stir up trouble and drive a wedge” between countries using...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects first monkeypox case
play

Philippines detects first monkeypox case

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The infected person is a 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from overseas on July 19.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to assert arbitral ruling at ASEAN foreign ministers&rsquo; meet&nbsp;

Philippines to assert arbitral ruling at ASEAN foreign ministers’ meet 

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The Philippines will assert the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA off Northern Luzon develops into tropical depression

LPA off Northern Luzon develops into tropical depression

1 day ago
As earlier forecasted by PAGASA, the low pressure area off northern Luzon has become a tropical depression and has been named...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

Rainy across Metro Manila, other areas as 'Ester' enhances habagat

5 hours ago
Tropical Depression Ester, which is being enhanced by the southwest monsoon or habagat, will continue to bring rains over Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Abra quake rises to 10

Death toll from Abra quake rises to 10

8 hours ago
The death toll from a major earthquake in the northern Philippines rose to 10 Friday after another four bodies were...
Headlines
fbtw
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

8 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw

KWF: Nothing wrong with English as medium of instruction

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino will not oppose the proposed use of both Filipino and English as the main medium of instruction in schools.
Headlines
fbtw
Disaster resilience office, not department, will do &ndash; Zubiri

Disaster resilience office, not department, will do – Zubiri

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Senators pressing for the creation of a department of disaster management and resilience are willing to support a bill downgrading...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with