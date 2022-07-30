Metro Manila, other areas remain under Alert Level 1 until mid-August
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will still be under the country’s most relaxed quarantine classification until August 15 despite the continued increase of COVID-19 infections.
Aside from the capital region, the following areas will be under the lowest alert level until mid-August.
Luzon
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City
- Region I: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City Region II: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago
- Region III: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City
- Region IV-A: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City
- Region IV-B: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City
- Region V: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon
Visayas
- Region VI: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City
- Region VII: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City
- Region VIII: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City.
Mindanao
- Region IX: Zamboanga City
- Region X: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City
- Region XI: Davao City and Davao Oriental
- Region XII: South Cotabato and General Santos City
- CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City
- BARMM: Cotabato City
The health department said the following component cities and municipalities are newly placed under Alert Level 1:
Visayas
- Region VI: Barbaza, Antique;
- Region VIII: Bato and Tabontabon, Leyte
Mindanao
- Region IX: Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Region XI: Braulio E. Dujali, Davao Del Norte
- Region XII: Maitum, Sarangani
- CARAGA: Pilar, Surigao Del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Calanogas, Marogong and Tagoloan II, Lanao Del Sur.
“Cities and municipalities previously de-escalated shall remain under Alert Level 1,” the DOH said.
Alert Level 2
The Department of Health announced that the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities will remain under Alert Level 2.
Luzon
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao
- Region IV-A: Quezon Province
- Region IV-B: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
- Region V: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Masbate.
Visayas
- Region VI: Antique and Negros Occidental
- Region VII: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Region VIII: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar
Mindanao
- Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Region X: Lanao del Norte
- Region XI: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental
- Region XII: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
- CARAGA: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi
DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public to comply with the minimum public health standards such as wearing of face mask, isolating when sick, doubling up protection through vaccines and boosters and ensuring good airflow.
