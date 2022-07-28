'NSC employees' ask Marcos not to appoint key people to agency

Retired professor Clarita Carlos meeting president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his headquarters in Mandaluyong in this photo posted by lawyer Vic Rodriguez on Facebook on June 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Employees of the National Security Council are urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against appointing certain people to the agency, saying they lack qualifications and pose security risks.

In an unsigned July 14 letter to Marcos obtained by Philstar.com, NSC employees said Marcos should not appoint Kristel Villanueva-Libunao and Rommel Banlaoi as deputy director generals of the agency.

NSC employees told Marcos that Libunao "does not have what it takes to lead in the administration of the NSC" and "has zero experience as a public servant," citing several “faux pas” she supposedly committed.

These allegedly include the promotion of Marvin Salazar to Director 5 from National Security Specialist IV on account of their friendship, the swapping of a new Toyota Rush assigned to an assistant secretary with an old car, the planned pullout of two Toyota Grandia vans and one Isuzu Crosswind used as shuttles by employees, and the "sudden transfer and displacement" of a bulk of NSC workers to the research office.

In opposing Banlaoi’s appointment as deputy director general, NSC employees alleged that he is "very popular in the intelligence community as a ‘seller’ of intelligence information," with former National Security Adviser Cesar Garcia supposedly asking to verify information that he receives funds from the Chinese government.

Banlaoi helped found the Philippine Institute for Peace, Violence and Terrorism Research in 2005.

According to the think tank's website, PIPVTR is a member of the Council for Asian Terrorism Research organized by the Washington-based Institute for Defense Analysis. The think tank is also "a member of the board of the China Southeast Asia Research Center on the South China Sea based in Hainan, China and a partner of the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative based in Beijing."

In their letter, the NSC employees said "that Banlaoi is considered a security risk continues to be in effect even up until present", as they claimed that most papers, documents and communications are being brought to his home even if he "does not yet have the legal authority" to sit as deputy director general.

Salazar, the NSC official who was promoted to Director 5 supposedly due to his close ties with Libunao, is also being rejected by the agency’s employees as they claim that he is not qualified for the position.

“Salazar is with the NSC for only four years, five at the most. The Director 5 position was previously held by someone who was already in the NSC for more than 35 years,” they said.

NSC employees are also appealing to Marcos to deny the appointments of Mariel Castañeda and David Nye as assistant director generals.

Calling Castañeda a mere “conduit in the implementation of [Libunao’s] whimsical decisions,” NSC employees said she is not qualified for the position and “will only assist in the downfall of the NSC rather than in its improvement.”

Employees are also tagging Nye as a security risk who might “compromise the position of the NSC in the future” as he is an editor of Chinese state-run newspaper Global Times.

They also ask Marcos not to appoint Renia Corocoto as Director 3 or Director 4 pending the constitution of the NSC’s human resources body.

While they protest the potential appointments of these key people, NSC employees are endorsing the appointment of assistant director general Ma. Carmina Acuña to Marcos as deputy director general.

They are also appealing to Marcos to reappoint Director 4 Cyril Cusi to the agency as assistant director general. — Xave Gregorio