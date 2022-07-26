PNP says Marcosâ€™ SONA generally peaceful

PNP says Marcos’ SONA generally peaceful

Members of the Philippine National Police prepare their gear during their deployment under the Luzon Avenue flyover along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as a security measure for the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — There was no untoward incident during President Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said all SONA-related activities went smoothly and ended without problems. “Generally smooth and peaceful and no untoward incident,” she said in a statement.

In its situation report, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the anti-Marcos demonstrations along Commonwealth Avenue ended peacefully.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad said around 2,000 to 3,000 members of cause-oriented groups held their rallies.

The Quezon City Police District, meanwhile, said around 6,000 supporters of Marcos held their own activity along the Interim Batasan Pambansa or IBP Road.

PNP Directorate for Operations head Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon attributed the peaceful outcome to the compliance of militant groups with the conditions set by the Quezon City government. The PNP said at least 40 people were arrested in Metro Manila for violating the gun ban.

Several militant groups gathered yesterday along Commonwealth Avenue to air their grievances ahead of Marcos’ SONA at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

Militant groups started marching toward Tandang Sora from Philcoa at about 9:30 in the morning. When they arrived at the rally area, several individuals spoke and performed during the protest they dubbed as the “People’s SONA.”

The groups called for the abolition of contractualization, establishment of higher minimum wages, suspension of excise taxes and the enactment of a solution for the rising inflation.

After the People’s SONA, the groups used their hands and feet to destroy a 12-foot tall effigy of Marcos, departing from the past practice of burning the effigies.

Militant groups yesterday voiced alarm over the absence of statements on human rights, peace and corruption in the SONA.

In a statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. said Marcos’ SONA was delivered without any mention of human rights, pursuing peace and fighting corruption.

“These may not be among the priorities of his government. It is a very disturbing sign,” Reyes said, adding that the program voiced by the President is set to marginalize workers even more.

The same was viewed by Bayan Muna executive vice president Carlos Zarate, who noted the absence of a word on peace and human rights.

“These are very crucial topics… What is his policy on peace? Let us just see what will happen,” Zarate told The STAR in Filipino. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Neil Jayson Servallos, Michael Punongbayan