^

Headlines

PNP says Marcos’ SONA generally peaceful

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2022 | 12:00am
PNP says Marcosâ€™ SONA generally peaceful
Members of the Philippine National Police prepare their gear during their deployment under the Luzon Avenue flyover along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as a security measure for the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 25, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — There was no untoward incident during President Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address (SONA), the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported yesterday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said all SONA-related activities went smoothly and ended without problems. “Generally smooth and peaceful and no untoward incident,” she said in a statement.

In its situation report, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the anti-Marcos demonstrations along Commonwealth Avenue ended peacefully.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad said around 2,000 to 3,000 members of cause-oriented groups held their rallies.

The Quezon City Police District, meanwhile, said around 6,000 supporters of Marcos held their own activity along the Interim Batasan Pambansa or IBP Road.

PNP Directorate for Operations head Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon attributed the peaceful outcome to the compliance of militant groups with the conditions set by the Quezon City government. The PNP said at least 40 people were arrested in Metro Manila for violating the gun ban.

Several militant groups gathered yesterday along Commonwealth Avenue to air their grievances ahead of Marcos’ SONA at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

Militant groups started marching toward Tandang Sora from Philcoa at about 9:30 in the morning. When they arrived at the rally area, several individuals spoke and performed during the protest they dubbed as the “People’s SONA.”

The groups called for the abolition of contractualization, establishment of higher minimum wages, suspension of excise taxes and the enactment of a solution for the rising inflation.

After the People’s SONA, the groups used their hands and feet to destroy a 12-foot tall effigy of Marcos, departing from the past practice of burning the effigies.

Militant groups yesterday voiced alarm over the absence of statements on human rights, peace and corruption in the SONA.

In a statement, Bagong Alyansang Makabayan secretary general Renato Reyes Jr. said Marcos’ SONA was delivered without any mention of human rights, pursuing peace and fighting corruption.

“These may not be among the priorities of his government. It is a very disturbing sign,” Reyes said, adding that the program voiced by the President is set to marginalize workers even more.

The same was viewed by Bayan Muna executive vice president Carlos Zarate, who noted the absence of a word on peace and human rights.

“These are very crucial topics… What is his policy on peace? Let us just see what will happen,” Zarate told The STAR in Filipino. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Neil Jayson Servallos, Michael Punongbayan

PNP

SONA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reveals ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

Marcos reveals ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his plans for improving the education...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet &mdash; analysts

Marcos Jr.’s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet — analysts

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. failed to mention exactly how he plans to do this in the context of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his first State of the Nation Address called on Congress to pass a law that would make the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Agricultural groups yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ commitment to modernize farms and provide support to farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers present demands, doubt major change

Workers present demands, doubt major change

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Organized labor yesterday presented demands to the new Marcos administration, but expressed doubt about achieving much improvement...
Headlines
fbtw
As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez officially bagged the position of Speaker in the 19th Congress – as expected, with votes...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 19,000 COVID-19 infections in past week

Over 19,000 COVID-19 infections in past week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
A total of 19,536 new infections were recorded in the country this past week, the Department of Health reported yesterda...
Headlines
fbtw
Government should work on procuring vaccines vs monkeypox

Government should work on procuring vaccines vs monkeypox

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The government should start looking at how the Philippines can procure vaccines for monkeypox as part of its early preparation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with