As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2022 | 12:00am
As expected, Romualdez is new speaker
Newly-elected House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez took his oath of office before the House of Representatives on Monday.
MANILA, Philippines — Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez officially bagged the position of Speaker in the 19th Congress – as expected, with votes from 282 of his colleagues in the House of Representatives.

“I thank our President Bongbong Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, my mother who is here, my predecessor, Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, and my family, especially my wife Yedda who is my inspiration,” Romualdez remarked yesterday in his extemporaneous acceptance speech.

Twenty-two lawmakers did not participate in the election for speaker, four abstained and one – Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman – categorically voted “no,” comprising a quorum of 309 House members. There are 316 representatives in the current Congress.

Romualdez also expressed confidence in Marcos’ capability to steer the nation away from the recession brought about by the global health crisis.

“We are confident that with the unity that our President has espoused, we can actually overcome the crippling effects of this pandemic, political differences, or the impacts of the Ukrainian war,” the Leyte congressman said.

“The tasks ahead of us may be seemingly daunting. But our synergy is the seed that will nurture us for the next three years,” Romualdez, a cousin of the President, said.

