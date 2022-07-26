^

Headlines

Over 19,000 COVID-19 infections in past week

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2022 | 12:00am
Over 19,000 COVID-19 infections in past week
People enter a polling station before casting their votes during the presidential election in Manila on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Chaideer Mahyuddin

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 19,536 new infections were recorded in the country this past week, the Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin issued by the DOH likewise showed that from July 18 to 24, there were 56 new patients in severe and critical condition and 42 deaths from COVID-19 were verified.

Meanwhile, the daily average number of new COVID-19 infections is 2,791. This is 33 percent higher than those recorded from July 11 to 17.

Last Sunday, the health department recorded 666 severe and critical COVID-19 patients who sought admission in hospitals. This number is 8.7 percent of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country.

Out of the 2,664 ICU beds intended for COVID-19 patients, 578 (21.7 percent) were occupied while 26.0 percent or 5,804 of 22,331 non-ICU COVID-19 beds are being used.

The DOH also reported that as of July 17, more than 71 million individuals or 91.61 percent of the target population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 after an additional 223,507 individuals were added from July 18 to 24.

Meanwhile, 15.9 million individuals have received their booster shots. These included the 341,718 individuals boosted last week.

The health department said 6.7 million senior citizens or 77.87 percent of the target A2 population were able to receive their primary vaccine series.

In an interview with reporters, DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the National Capital Region (NCR) can be classified as being at “moderate” risk if the basis to be used is only the average daily attack rate (ADAR).

“Because of the continuing increase in the number of cases, the NCR is now at moderate risk case classification. We are at moderate risk… because the average daily attack rate is at 6.25,” said Vergeire.

However, she noted that it cannot be considered fully as being at “moderate” risk classification when the health care utilization rate or HCUR will be considered.

“The health care utilization rate is at less than 50 percent. That means that when we cross tabulate using the new metrics system, NCR is still at low risk,” said Vergeire.

Earlier, the DOH said the country’s alert level system will be indicated solely by the ADAR and HCUR. This was after the government removed the two-week case growth rate as among the indicators used by the DOH.

OCTA Research Group affirmed yesterday the NCR was at moderate risk for COVID-19 as it registered an average daily attack rate of 7.17 per 100,000 individuals,.

OCTA fellow Guido David said NCR recorded a 14.1 percent COVID-19 positivity rate.

For July 18 to 24, NCR had an average of 1,033 new cases per day for an ADAR of 7.17 per 100,000 individuals that is 25 percent higher compared to the 7-day average of 829 from July 11 to 17 (equivalent to an ADAR of 5.75).

“Overall, the NCR was at moderate risk. With a flat growth rate, it is not clear at this time when the peak in cases in the NCR will occur,” David said during the Laging Handa briefing.

In a tweet, David said “NCR is at moderate risk based on the metrics we use, but the bright spot is that HCUR remains below 50 percent.”

HCUR remained at 33.1 percent.

NCR’s one-week growth rate, he said, was at 25 percent while reproduction number was 1.38.

“The one-week growth rate in the NCR has remained relatively flat over three weeks. This means that while cases continue to rise, the rate of increase is moderate,” David tweeted.

David noted that the country may record 4,000 new cases per day by next week, but cautioned these were just projections and that the surge was not exponential and thus not alarming. – Pia Lee-Brago

COVID-19

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 17 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos reveals ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

Marcos reveals ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his plans for improving the education...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet &mdash; analysts

Marcos Jr.’s foreign policy statements enough, reflect trust in Cabinet — analysts

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. failed to mention exactly how he plans to do this in the context of the West Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

Marcos includes return of mandatory ROTC in legislative agenda

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his first State of the Nation Address called on Congress to pass a law that would make the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Agricultural groups yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ commitment to modernize farms and provide support to farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers present demands, doubt major change

Workers present demands, doubt major change

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Organized labor yesterday presented demands to the new Marcos administration, but expressed doubt about achieving much improvement...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says Marcos&rsquo; SONA generally peaceful

PNP says Marcos’ SONA generally peaceful

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
There was no untoward incident during President Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address, the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez officially bagged the position of Speaker in the 19th Congress – as expected, with votes...
Headlines
fbtw
Government should work on procuring vaccines vs monkeypox

Government should work on procuring vaccines vs monkeypox

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The government should start looking at how the Philippines can procure vaccines for monkeypox as part of its early preparation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with