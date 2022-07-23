^

‘Overbearing’ provisions prompt Marcos to veto bill strengthening OGCC

Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 1:55pm
New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech after he was sworn in as the country's new leader, at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed a bill that seeks to strengthen the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel over certain provisions, particularly on the salaries and benefits of its staff.

Marcos said in his veto message to Congress that while he agrees with the need to strengthen the OGCC, the principal law office of all government owned and controlled corporations, he found some portions of the proposal to be “overbearing.”

Marcos said he found the grant of remuneration, incentives, benefits, allowances and honoraria to OGCC staff to be “excessive” and “violates the principles of equity and standardization.”

He also did not like the proposal to increase the salary grade of the government corporate counsel at par with the justice secretary, which he said would “distort the supervisor-subordinate relationship” between the officials.

The president also disliked the grant of attorney’s fees and special assessments which are “not similarly given to other lawyers of different executive agencies.”

He also warned that the proposal to give the OGCC control and supervision over the legal departments of all government corporations “may be prone to an unbridled abuse of authority.”

Marcos also rejected the creation of a trust fund in the name of the OGCC, which he said violated the principle of the government’s one-fund policy.

“Having examined the bill in its entirety and considering the strong opposition of the Cabinet economic managers due to the inequity in compensation and substantial fiscal risks it may bring to the country, I am not persuaded,” he said. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

