National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos

File photo shows the headquarters of the Bureau of the Treasury in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Long-time National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon is staying in her post after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reappointed her, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Marcos would be the third president she will be serving as national treasurer under, as she has served in the same capacity during the presidencies of Noynoy Aquino and Rodrigo Duterte.

De Leon was a career official at the Department of Finance, having held various positions including undersecretary for international finance group, chief-of-staff and director for international finance group.

In between her service as national treasurer to the Aquino and Duterte administrations, De Leon was the alternate executive director for Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Philippines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago at the World Bank.

De Leon received her masters in Development Economics from Williams College in Massachusetts in the United States. — Xave Gregorio