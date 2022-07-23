^

Headlines

National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos

Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 11:19am
National treasurer De Leon keeps post under Marcos
File photo shows the headquarters of the Bureau of the Treasury in Manila.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Long-time National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon is staying in her post after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reappointed her, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Marcos would be the third president she will be serving as national treasurer under, as she has served in the same capacity during the presidencies of Noynoy Aquino and Rodrigo Duterte.

De Leon was a career official at the Department of Finance, having held various positions including undersecretary for international finance group, chief-of-staff and director for international finance group.

In between her service as national treasurer to the Aquino and Duterte administrations, De Leon was the alternate executive director for Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Philippines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago at the World Bank.

De Leon received her masters in Development Economics from Williams College in Massachusetts in the United States. — Xave Gregorio

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines looking into bamboo&rsquo;s economic potential

Philippines looking into bamboo’s economic potential

By Danessa Rivera | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to tap the economic potential of pharmaceutical-industrial products based on bamboo varieties...
Headlines
fbtw
Yet another Filipino attacked in New York &mdash; consulate

Yet another Filipino attacked in New York — consulate

19 hours ago
In yet another attack on a Filipino in the United States, the Philippine Consulate in New York reported Friday that a 51-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

1 day ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ collating info on Duterte&rsquo;s war on drugs

DOJ collating info on Duterte’s war on drugs

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Department of Justice is gathering information on the drug war campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte after the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to look into Philippine&rsquo;s agricultural competitiveness

Senate to look into Philippine’s agricultural competitiveness

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate committee on agriculture and food is set to conduct an inquiry into the country’s agricultural competitiveness...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos reappoints CHED chief De Vera

Marcos reappoints CHED chief De Vera

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
De Vera has expressed views aligned with Vice President Sara Duterte, who is concurrently education secretary, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

2 hours ago
There are international standards to be observed in choosing the next top officials of the Commission of Human Rights, national...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill &nbsp;

FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill  

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Regulation of vapes and other heated tobacco products must remain with the Food and Drug Administration and not be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19 &nbsp;

DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has tested positive for COVID-19, just days ahead of the first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR backs higher education budget

CHR backs higher education budget

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed its support for proposed measures on the safe reopening of classes, increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with