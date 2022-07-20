Acting MIAA general manager, 5 other transport officials named

New transport officials appointed to the Manila International Airport Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Civil Aeronautics Board, Office for Transportation Security, and Maritime Industry Authority take their oath on July 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed six more officials who will head five agencies under the Department of Transportation.

According to an appointment letter signed by Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez, Marcos Jr. chose Cesar Chiong to lead the Manila International Airport Authority as acting general manager. Chiong was previously with Air Philippines.

Meanwhile, retired general Mao Ranada Aplasca is tapped as a new administrator of the Office for Transportation Security.

For the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Edgardo Diaz will sit as deputy director general for operations and Manuel Antonio Tamayo is the new deputy director general for administration and finance.

Hernani Nieves Fabia will take the helm as the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), while Carmelo Arcilla will remain as executive director of the Civil Aeronautics Board.