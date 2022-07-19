^

Headlines

Metro Manila, 19 other areas on Alert Level 1 until end-July

The Philippine Star
July 19, 2022 | 8:05pm
Metro Manila, 19 other areas on Alert Level 1 until end-July
FILE PHOTO: Children aged 12 to 17 receive their booster shot at Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 while 19 more local government units (LGUs) are de-esclated to the country’s loosest quarantine classification despite the increase in COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Health’s (DOH) latest COVID-19 bulletin showed a 44% increase in the number of infections during the July 11 to 17 period with 14,640 new cases over the past week, logging an average of 2,091 new infections daily. 

READ: Philippines logs 14,640 COVID cases from July 11 to 17 

The agency said they de-escalated COVID-19 classifications in some areas because these were “able to de-escalate by maintaining their case classification and total beds utilization rates at low risk, and reaching or nearing the vaccination thresholds for target population and target A2 (senior citizens) priority group.”

"Amin pong inaaral kung paano natin maipaparating ng mas maigi pa sa taumbayan kung ano ang kasalukuyang kalagayan ng COVID-19 para sila ay makaiwas dito," DOH Officer in Charge Rosario Singh-Vergeire said in a statement on Tuesday.

(We are studying how we can better inform the people of the current COVID-19 situation so that they can avoid it.)

Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas were also placed on Alert Level 1 status until end-July:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City
  • Ilocos Region: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City
  • Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago
  • Central Luzon: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City
  • Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City
  • MIMAROPA: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City
  • Bicol Region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon
  • Western Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City
  • Central Visayas: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City
  • Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City
  • Northern Mindanao: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City
  • Davao Region: Davao City and Davao Oriental
  • SOCCSKSARGEN: South Cotabato and General Santos City
  • CARAGA: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City
  • BARMM: Cotabato City

The following cities and municipalities will also be under Alert Level 1:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Sablan, Benguet
  • Calabarzon: Alabat, Quezon
  • MIMAROPA: Magsaysay and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro
  • Bicol Region: San Fernando, Masbate
  • Western Visayas: Ilog, Negros Occidental
  • Central Visayas: Albuquerque, Bohol
  • Eastern Visayas: Motiong, Samar
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: Guipos and San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur
  • Northern Mindanao: Kolambugan, Lanao Del Norte
  • Davao Region: Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental
  • CARAGA: Bacuag, Placer, and Tubod, Surigao del Norte
  • BARMM: Bubong and Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur

Meanwhile, the following areas will remain under Alert Level 2 under until month-end:

  • Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao
  • Calabarzon: Quezon Province
  • MIMAROPA: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
  • Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate
  • Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
  • Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
  • Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar
  • Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte
  • Davao Region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental
  • SOCCSKSARGEN: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
  • CARAGA: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte
  • BARMM: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

The DOH said it has received instruction from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. along with the advice from other health experts to review how the country will decide on the quarantine classifications of areas in the future.

Marcos Jr. also requested for the agency's input regarding the "updated membership" of the country's pandemic task force "to allow for faster science- and evidence-based decisions." — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COA gave Robredo&rsquo;s OVP a Notice of Disallowance. What happens now?

COA gave Robredo’s OVP a Notice of Disallowance. What happens now?

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Essentially, when a government transaction is disallowed, as it is either irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant or...
Headlines
fbtw
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos keeps COVID-19 alert level scheme for now

Marcos keeps COVID-19 alert level scheme for now

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
The chief executive, however, is eyeing to reclassify restrictions “that are compatible with the current milder strains...
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter group: Most Filipino commuters say waiting time too long, PUV supply lacking

Commuter group: Most Filipino commuters say waiting time too long, PUV supply lacking

By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
“We hope these findings will guide our new government on how they can make a difference in the lives of ordinary Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Migrant workers' department to launch repatriation command center

Migrant workers' department to launch repatriation command center

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
The One Repatriation Command Center (ORCC) or the 1-Repat Command, which will be the one-stop office for OFWs and their relatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DSWD removes 1.3M 'no longer poor' beneficiaries from 4Ps

DSWD removes 1.3M 'no longer poor' beneficiaries from 4Ps

2 hours ago
The delisting means the 4Ps program can take in more beneficiaries.
Headlines
fbtw
House bill wants to criminalize work safety violations, impose harsher penalties

House bill wants to criminalize work safety violations, impose harsher penalties

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
A bill has been filed at the lower house seeking to criminalize and impose penalties on those who violate the occupational...
Headlines
fbtw
Experts urge heightened vaccination, booster campaign as face-to-face classes near

Experts urge heightened vaccination, booster campaign as face-to-face classes near

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We need to do improvements in vaccination roll-out and encourage more to get their booster shot."
Headlines
fbtw
Over 16,000 dengue cases reported in past month &mdash; DOH

Over 16,000 dengue cases reported in past month — DOH

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
According to the DOH, 16,324 dengue cases were reported from June 5 to July 2.
Headlines
fbtw
House urged: Probe mistreatment, delayed pay for EDSA Carousel drivers

House urged: Probe mistreatment, delayed pay for EDSA Carousel drivers

By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Apart from delayed payment of salary, EDSA carousel bus drivers and conductors were also forced to travel from 2 a.m. to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with