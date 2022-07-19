Metro Manila, 19 other areas on Alert Level 1 until end-July

FILE PHOTO: Children aged 12 to 17 receive their booster shot at Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, July 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 1 while 19 more local government units (LGUs) are de-esclated to the country’s loosest quarantine classification despite the increase in COVID-19 infections.

The Department of Health’s (DOH) latest COVID-19 bulletin showed a 44% increase in the number of infections during the July 11 to 17 period with 14,640 new cases over the past week, logging an average of 2,091 new infections daily.

The agency said they de-escalated COVID-19 classifications in some areas because these were “able to de-escalate by maintaining their case classification and total beds utilization rates at low risk, and reaching or nearing the vaccination thresholds for target population and target A2 (senior citizens) priority group.”

"Amin pong inaaral kung paano natin maipaparating ng mas maigi pa sa taumbayan kung ano ang kasalukuyang kalagayan ng COVID-19 para sila ay makaiwas dito," DOH Officer in Charge Rosario Singh-Vergeire said in a statement on Tuesday.

(We are studying how we can better inform the people of the current COVID-19 situation so that they can avoid it.)

Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas were also placed on Alert Level 1 status until end-July:

Cordillera Administrative Region : Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City

: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City Ilocos Region : Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City

: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City Cagayan Valley : Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago

: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago Central Luzon : Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City

: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City Calabarzon : Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City

: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City MIMAROPA : Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City

: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City Bicol Region : Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon

: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon Western Visayas : Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City

: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City Central Visayas : Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City

: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City Eastern Visayas : Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City

: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City Zamboanga Peninsula : Zamboanga City

: Zamboanga City Northern Mindanao : Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City

: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City Davao Region : Davao City and Davao Oriental

: Davao City and Davao Oriental SOCCSKSARGEN : South Cotabato and General Santos City

: South Cotabato and General Santos City CARAGA : Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City

: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City BARMM: Cotabato City

The following cities and municipalities will also be under Alert Level 1:

Cordillera Administrative Region : Sablan, Benguet

: Sablan, Benguet Calabarzon : Alabat, Quezon

: Alabat, Quezon MIMAROPA : Magsaysay and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro

: Magsaysay and Paluan, Occidental Mindoro Bicol Region : San Fernando, Masbate

: San Fernando, Masbate Western Visayas : Ilog, Negros Occidental

: Ilog, Negros Occidental Central Visayas : Albuquerque, Bohol

: Albuquerque, Bohol Eastern Visayas : Motiong, Samar

: Motiong, Samar Zamboanga Peninsula : Guipos and San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur

: Guipos and San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur Northern Mindanao : Kolambugan, Lanao Del Norte

: Kolambugan, Lanao Del Norte Davao Region : Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental

: Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental CARAGA : Bacuag, Placer, and Tubod, Surigao del Norte

: Bacuag, Placer, and Tubod, Surigao del Norte BARMM: Bubong and Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur

Meanwhile, the following areas will remain under Alert Level 2 under until month-end:

Cordillera Administrative Region : Benguet, Ifugao

: Benguet, Ifugao Calabarzon : Quezon Province

: Quezon Province MIMAROPA : Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan Bicol Region : Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate

: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate Western Visayas : Antique and Negros Occidental

: Antique and Negros Occidental Central Visayas : Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental Eastern Visayas : Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar Zamboanga Peninsula : City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay

: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay Northern Mindanao : Lanao del Norte

: Lanao del Norte Davao Region : Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental

: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental SOCCSKSARGEN : North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat CARAGA : Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte BARMM: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

The DOH said it has received instruction from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. along with the advice from other health experts to review how the country will decide on the quarantine classifications of areas in the future.

Marcos Jr. also requested for the agency's input regarding the "updated membership" of the country's pandemic task force "to allow for faster science- and evidence-based decisions." — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico