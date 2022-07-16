‘Status quo’ for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.’s IATF review
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang announced Saturday that the COVID-19 alert levels throughout the country will stay put pending a review by the government’s pandemic task force.
“The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told reporters in a text message.
This means most of the country, including Metro Manila, will remain under Alert Level 1 until after the IATF review.
Other areas that will stay under Alert Level 1 include:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, and Mountain Province
- Ilocos Region: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan
- Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino
- Central Luzon: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Zambales
- Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Lucena City, and Rizal
- Mimaropa: Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, and Romblon
- Bicol Region: Albay, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon
- Western Visayas: Aklan, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, and Iloilo City
- Central Visayas: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City (Opon), Mandaue City, and Siquijor
- Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, and Tacloban City
- Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City
- Northern Mindanao: Bukidnon, Cagayan De Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental
- Davao Region: Davao City and Davao Oriental
- Soccsksargen: South Cotabato
- Caraga: Butuan City, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, and Agusan Del Sur
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Cotabato City
Meanwhile, these cities and municipalities will also be under Alert Level 1:
- Benguet: Buguias and Tublay
- Ifugao: Kiangan, Lagawe, and Lamut
- Quezon: Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong, and Unisan
- Occidental Mindoro: Calintaan, Looc, Lubang, and Rizal
- Palawan: Cagayancillo and Culion
- Camarines Norte: Basud, Capalonga, Daet, San Vicente, and Talisay
- Camarines Sur: Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Goa, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili, Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, San Jose, and Tigaon
- Masbate: Balud, City of Masbate, and Mandaon
- Antique: Anini-Y, San Jose, Sebaste, and Tobias Fornier (Dao)
- Negros Occidental: Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B., Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, and Valladolid
- Bohol: Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, and Tagbilaran City
- Cebu: Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela
- Negros Oriental: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City, Valencia (Luzurriaga), and Zamboanguita
- Leyte: Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, and Villaba
- Northern Samar: Allen, Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, and Victoria
- Samar (Western Samar): Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, and Zumarraga
- Zamboanga Del Norte: Dapitan City, Dipolog City, Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Manukan, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, and Salug
- Zamboanga Del Sur: Kumalarang, Labangan, Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, and Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)
- Zamboanga Sibugay: Alicia, Buug, Diplahan, Ipil, Siay, and Tungawan
- Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Lala, Linamon, and Tubod
- Davao De Oro: Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan, and New Bataan
- Davao Del Sur: Padada
- Cotabato (North Cotabato): Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan, and President Roxas
- Sultan Kudarat: City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, and Lebak
Caraga
- Dinagat Islands: Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, and Tubajon
- Surigao Del Norte: Claver, Dapa, General Luna, Mainit, and Tagana-An
- Lanao Del Sur: Bumbaran, Ditsaan-Ramain, and Wao
- Maguindanao: South Upi and Upi
- Tawi-Tawi: Turtle Islands
Alert Level 2 will remain hoisted over the following cities and municipalities:
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet and Ifugao
- Calabarzon: Quezon Province
- Mimaropa: Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
- Bicol Region: Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Masbate
- Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
- Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar, and Samar (Western Samar)
- Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern Mindanao: Lanao Del Norte
- Davao Region: Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, and Davao Occidental
- Soccsksargen: Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao Del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi
The last time the pandemic task force released alert level classifications was on June 28, two days before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. began his term. The alert levels expired on July 15.
