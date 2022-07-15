^

PNP to designate freedom parks for SONA rallies

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Members of the Philippine National Police-Civil Disturbance Management (PNP-CDM), in full battle gear but unarmed, are stationed along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City in preparation for the last state of the nation address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday(July 26, 2021). The PNP deploys 15,000 personnel to secure and maintain peace throughout the duration of Duterte’s final SONA.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will designate freedom parks where militant groups can hold rallies during the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Marcos on July 25.

The same template implemented during Marcos’ inauguration at the National Museum will be applied wherein activities of cause-oriented groups were limited to freedom parks, according to PNP Directorate for Operations chief Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon.

Due to the arrangement, De Leon said the inauguration was successful in terms of peace and order.

“We expect rallyists to air their grievances, but we encourage them to hold it at the right venue,” De Leon said in a statement yesterday.

In previous SONAs, various groups held rallies along Commonwealth Avenue.

Marcos’ predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, alllowed protesters along IBP Road near the Batasang Pambansa complex during his first SONA.

De Leon said they would coordinate with the organizers of mass actions on the issue.

“There will be dialogues on this matter with them. We also have to respect their rights,” he said.

Lawmen will exercise maximum tolerance in dealing with protesters to avoid unnecessary confrontation, he added.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo earlier said militant groups may hold rallies at the Quezon City Memorial Circle, a designated freedom park.

At least 15,000 state security forces and force multipliers will be deployed to secure the event.

Apart from police officers, the security contingent also includes personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

De Leon said a task force would oversee the overall implementation of security measures for the SONA.

The task force will coordinate with other government agencies for the traffic rerouting, handling of protesters and other security issues.

“The security preparations will not be as stringent as the inauguration because this will be done in a closed building, but still, we have to be very careful about the surroundings, especially that Quezon City is a populated area,” De Leon said.

He appealed to protesters to give the new administration a chance to lay down its plans and implement them in the next six years.

Gun ban

The PNP will also impose a gun ban in Metro Manila to ensure security during the SONA.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the gun ban would take effect three days before the SONA and two days after the event, or from July 22 to July 27.

“This is just like what we did during the inauguration day, wherein three days before and two days after the actual day we imposed a gun ban,” Danao said.

Licensed gun owners are prohibited from carrying their firearms outside their residence during the period.

At least 15,000 state security forces and force multipliers will secure Marcos’ SONA.

Danao urged militant groups to limit their demonstrations during the SONA at designated freedom parks such as the Quezon City Memorial Circle.

He said the police would not interfere with protesters as long as their activity does not hamper the flow of traffic and will remain peaceful.

Danao said the police will prevent protested from going near the area of the SONA.

Apart from the Quezon City Memorial Circle, protesters can also use Plaza Miranda in Quiapo, Plaza Dilao in Paco and Liwasang Bonifacio, all in Manila, as venues for their activities.

