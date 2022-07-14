Marcos orders NEDA to fast-track printing, distribution of national IDs

In this undated photo, a private sector employee applies for a national ID at Starmall EDSA-Shaw in Mandaluyong City, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the production and distribution of national ID cards fast-tracked so they can be used by Filipinos early next year.

The national ID system was tackled during Marcos' meeting with Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan last Wednesday.

The president met with Balisacan via teleconferencing because he was still recovering from COVID-19.

"During our meeting with NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority) Director-General Arsenio Balisacan, we discussed how to fast-track the printing and distribution of national ID cards so that our countrymen can use them during the early part of 2023," Marcos said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the national ID system is necessary for economic recovery.

"The primary purpose (of the meeting) is the national ID system. It is part of our economic recovery. The national ID is necessary. It is essential especially for banking systems and the setting up of businesses. The national ID system is also important to the credit system," Angeles said at a press briefing.

Also present during the meeting were Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez and Presidential Management Staff chief Ma. Zenaida Angping.

In 2018, former president Rodrigo Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act, which aims to establish a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the country.

The valid proof of identity provided by the system was intended to simplify public and private transactions, access social services, and promote financial inclusion. The law also required the Philippine Statistics Authority to gradually synchronize all government-initiated identification systems into a single integrated and interconnected identification system. The Philippine Statistics Authority, which is attached to NEDA, is the implementing agency of the Philippine Identification System.

Earlier this year, Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular No. 95 ordering state agencies and local governments to prepare for the implementation of the Philippine Identification System and its integration into government processes, databases, systems, and services. The memorandum said there is a need to facilitate interconnectivity to make transacting with the government convenient and cost efficient.