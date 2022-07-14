Health care utilization stillÂ  low, but rising â€“ OCTA

Health care utilization still low, but rising – OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — While still considered low, health care utilization in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some areas has slightly increased over the past week, the OCTA Research Group reported.

Data as of July 11 also showed that three areas – Olongapo City and the provinces of Iloilo and Bohol – have reported “moderate” health care utilization or over 50 percent.

Olongapo reported the highest with 64.9 percent, followed by Iloilo province with 51.7 percent and Bohol with 51.4 percent.

In the NCR, hospital bed utilization was at 30.1 percent on July 11, still considered “low” based on OCTA’s metrics, but slightly up from 28.4 percent on July 9.

Other areas that have recorded increases in health care utilization include Iloilo City with 43.2 percent (from 40.1 percent), Laguna with 30.8 percent (from 28.3 percent) and Cavite with 30.3 percent (from 29.2 percent).

Meanwhile, reporting a slight decrease were Batangas with 34.2 percent (from 35 percent), Lucena City with 41.6 percent (from 44 percent) and Rizal with 38.7 percent (from 38.9 percent).

In terms of intensive care units (ICU) for COVID-19 cases, Iloilo province and Bohol reported “moderate” utilization at 70 percent and 55.6 percent, respectively.

Lucena had 50 percent ICU utilization, followed by Capiz with 42.9 percent, Iloilo City with 33.3 percent, Batangas with 29.2 percent, Olongapo City with 28.6 percent and Cavite with 27.4 percent.

Some 21.8 percent of ICUs in the NCR were occupied as of July 11, OCTA added.

Stressing that “immunity does not last forever,” the Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public anew to get the COVID-19 booster shot to avoid severe and potentially fatal infection.

In an advisory, the DOH noted that six out of 10 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals are not fully vaccinated. - Mayen Jaymalin