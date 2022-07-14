^

Headlines

Health care utilization still  low, but rising – OCTA

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2022 | 12:00am
Health care utilization stillÂ  low, but rising â€“ OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — While still considered low, health care utilization in the National Capital Region (NCR) and some areas has slightly increased over the past week, the OCTA Research Group reported.

Data as of July 11 also showed that three areas – Olongapo City and the provinces of Iloilo and Bohol – have reported “moderate” health care utilization or over 50 percent.

Olongapo reported the highest with 64.9 percent, followed by Iloilo province with 51.7 percent and Bohol with 51.4 percent.

In the NCR, hospital bed utilization was at 30.1 percent on July 11, still considered “low” based on OCTA’s metrics, but slightly up from 28.4 percent on July 9.

Other areas that have recorded increases in health care utilization include Iloilo City with 43.2 percent (from 40.1 percent), Laguna with 30.8 percent (from 28.3 percent) and Cavite with 30.3 percent (from 29.2 percent).

Meanwhile, reporting a slight decrease were Batangas with 34.2 percent (from 35 percent), Lucena City with 41.6 percent (from 44 percent) and Rizal with 38.7 percent (from 38.9 percent).

In terms of intensive care units (ICU) for COVID-19 cases, Iloilo province and Bohol reported “moderate” utilization at 70 percent and 55.6 percent, respectively.

Lucena had 50 percent ICU utilization, followed by Capiz with 42.9 percent, Iloilo City with 33.3 percent, Batangas with 29.2 percent, Olongapo City with 28.6 percent and Cavite with 27.4 percent.

Some 21.8 percent of ICUs in the NCR were occupied as of July 11, OCTA added.

Stressing that “immunity does not last forever,” the Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public anew to get the COVID-19 booster shot to avoid severe and potentially fatal infection.

In an advisory, the DOH noted that six out of 10 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals are not fully vaccinated. - Mayen Jaymalin

OCTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has lifted a moratorium on new undergraduate nursing programs that was imposed in 2011...
Headlines
fbtw
Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
The Quezon City court rejected the request of independent news site Bulatlat to issue a temporary stop order against the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may be released from quarantine by Friday as he is no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Very aggressive and active&rsquo;: Philippines wants more United States investors
play

‘Very aggressive and active’: Philippines wants more United States investors

12 hours ago
During a “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” virtual forum, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

1 hour ago
The Philippines saw its ranking slide by two notches in the Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum , but it...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

Robredo’s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
he non-government organization founded by former vice president Leni Robredo yesterday formalized partnerships with three...
Headlines
fbtw
Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers &ndash; DA

Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers – DA

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at negotiating with market masters to allow agriculture cooperatives to directly...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar proposes SME stock exchange

Villar proposes SME stock exchange

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar has filed measures seeking to establish a Small and Medium Enterprises Stock Exchange (SMEX) and encourage...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Electricity spot market prices rose in June&rsquo;

‘Electricity spot market prices rose in June’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Average electricity spot market prices rose in June as planned and forced generator outages resulted in a lower supply margin, ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with