^

Headlines

Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

The Philippine Star
July 14, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index
This year’s edition of the report showed the Philippines placed 19th out of 146 countries, with a score of 0.783 out of a parity score of one, down from 17th place and a 0.784 score in the previous year.
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its ranking slide by two notches in the Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), but it remains among the leading countries in terms of gender equality in the East Asia and Pacific region.

This year’s edition of the report showed the Philippines placed 19th out of 146 countries, with a score of 0.783 out of a parity score of one, down from 17th place and a 0.784 score in the previous year.

The Philippines’ latest score means it has closed 78.3 percent of the overall gender gap.

Within East Asia and the Pacific, the report showed the Philippines was among countries with the highest level of gender parity, placing second to New Zealand.

While the Philippines has improved upon its first gender parity score by 4.2 percentage points since 2013, WEF said its progress has hovered between 0.783 and 0.799.

It also said the country’s gender gap of 21.7 percent this year is similar to that of last year’s.

The Global Gender Gap report measures the progress being made in achieving gender parity in terms of economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment.

WEF said no significant changes, whether positive or negative, were seen in terms of gender equality in health and survival or political empowerment in the country.

In terms of health and survival, the Philippines closed 97.9 percent of the gap, while a gap closure of 36 percent was achieved in political empowerment.

When it comes to educational attainment, WEF said gender parity in the country decreased at the level of enrollment in primary education, with boys having a larger share than girls.

The report showed the country closed 99.7 percent of the gap in educational attainment.

In terms of economic opportunity and participation, the Philippines ranked among the highest in the East Asia and Pacific region, having closed 79.4 percent of the gap.

WEF said the share of women participation in the country’s workforce, however, was still 24.5 percentage points, lower than the share of men.

“Gender parity for legislative, senior officers and managers, as well as for professional and technical workers, remains constant,” WEF said.

Iceland topped this year’s report once again, having closed more than 90 percent of its overall gender gap.

Other countries in the top five are Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden.

WEF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has lifted a moratorium on new undergraduate nursing programs that was imposed in 2011...
Headlines
fbtw
Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
The Quezon City court rejected the request of independent news site Bulatlat to issue a temporary stop order against the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may be released from quarantine by Friday as he is no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Very aggressive and active&rsquo;: Philippines wants more United States investors
play

‘Very aggressive and active’: Philippines wants more United States investors

12 hours ago
During a “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” virtual forum, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Health care utilization still&nbsp; low, but rising &ndash; OCTA

Health care utilization still  low, but rising – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While still considered low, health care utilization in the National Capital Region and some areas has slightly increased over...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

Robredo’s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
he non-government organization founded by former vice president Leni Robredo yesterday formalized partnerships with three...
Headlines
fbtw
Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers &ndash; DA

Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers – DA

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at negotiating with market masters to allow agriculture cooperatives to directly...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar proposes SME stock exchange

Villar proposes SME stock exchange

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar has filed measures seeking to establish a Small and Medium Enterprises Stock Exchange (SMEX) and encourage...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Electricity spot market prices rose in June&rsquo;

‘Electricity spot market prices rose in June’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Average electricity spot market prices rose in June as planned and forced generator outages resulted in a lower supply margin, ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with