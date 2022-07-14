Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

This year’s edition of the report showed the Philippines placed 19th out of 146 countries, with a score of 0.783 out of a parity score of one, down from 17th place and a 0.784 score in the previous year.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines saw its ranking slide by two notches in the Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), but it remains among the leading countries in terms of gender equality in the East Asia and Pacific region.

The Philippines’ latest score means it has closed 78.3 percent of the overall gender gap.

Within East Asia and the Pacific, the report showed the Philippines was among countries with the highest level of gender parity, placing second to New Zealand.

While the Philippines has improved upon its first gender parity score by 4.2 percentage points since 2013, WEF said its progress has hovered between 0.783 and 0.799.

It also said the country’s gender gap of 21.7 percent this year is similar to that of last year’s.

The Global Gender Gap report measures the progress being made in achieving gender parity in terms of economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment.

WEF said no significant changes, whether positive or negative, were seen in terms of gender equality in health and survival or political empowerment in the country.

In terms of health and survival, the Philippines closed 97.9 percent of the gap, while a gap closure of 36 percent was achieved in political empowerment.

When it comes to educational attainment, WEF said gender parity in the country decreased at the level of enrollment in primary education, with boys having a larger share than girls.

The report showed the country closed 99.7 percent of the gap in educational attainment.

In terms of economic opportunity and participation, the Philippines ranked among the highest in the East Asia and Pacific region, having closed 79.4 percent of the gap.

WEF said the share of women participation in the country’s workforce, however, was still 24.5 percentage points, lower than the share of men.

“Gender parity for legislative, senior officers and managers, as well as for professional and technical workers, remains constant,” WEF said.

Iceland topped this year’s report once again, having closed more than 90 percent of its overall gender gap.

Other countries in the top five are Finland, Norway, New Zealand and Sweden.