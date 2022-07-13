^

Headlines

Lawmakers seek to increase legal drinking age to 21, ban PWDs from buying alcohol

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 11:27am
Lawmakers seek to increase legal drinking age to 21, ban PWDs from buying alcohol

MANILA, Philippines — Seeing booze as a bane to health and the community, Reps. Eric Yap (Benguet) and Paolo Duterte (Davao City) are seeking to increase the legal drinking age to 21 from 18 and ban persons with disabilities from buying alcohol.

Yap and Duterte filed House Bill No. 1753 on Monday with the goal of barring “unqualified individuals” from buying alcohol or alcoholic beverages and prevent others from buying alcohol and alcoholic beverages for them.

Under the proposal, unqualified individuals include those aged below 21 and those who are above 21 “but are unable to fully take care of themselves or protect themselves from abuse, neglect, cruelty, exploitation or discrimination because of a physical or mental disability or condition.”

The measure also seeks to prohibit presenting fake IDs to misrepresent one’s age and allowing the consumption or possession of alcohol or alcoholic beverages by a person below 21 in an establishment’s premises.

Under the bill, “unqualified individuals” who violate the measure for the first time would be sent for counseling before the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children. 

On their second offense, they will be required to attend two consecutive counseling sessions with the BCPC with their parents or guardians, which if they fail to comply with, their case would be elevated to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“Unqualified individuals” who violate the measure’s provisions for the third and succeeding time will be handed over to the local DSWD “for appropriate counseling and proper disposition on the matter.”

Everyone else who violates provisions of the proposed law would be punished by a P50,000 fine or jail time of up to three months. Succeeding offenses will be meted with both penalties, in addition to the revocation of their business license.

Public officers who fail to implement the proposed law will also be punished with jail time of at least one month to six months and a temporary suspension from public service.

A 2021 mobile phone survey by the Department of Health revealed that 40.1% of Filipinos reported drinking alcohol within the last 30 days before the poll.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
Scientist named DENR chief

Scientist named DENR chief

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
An academe and known advocate of disaster risk resilience is President Marcos’ choice for environment chief.
Headlines
fbtw
BSP to retailers, banks: Accept folded P1,000 polymer bills

BSP to retailers, banks: Accept folded P1,000 polymer bills

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Folded P1,000 polymer banknotes can still be circulated and accepted for payments.
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

US backs Philippines on WPS, warns that Washington will back Manila should there be armed attacks

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
On the 6th anniversary of the 2016 Hague ruling, the United States reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines and warns...
Headlines
fbtw
Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes

Public school teachers group not in favor of Aug. 22 start of classes

3 hours ago
The Teachers Dignity Coalition (TDC) said they are not in favor of the Aug. 22 start date for classes because this will mean...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 25 minutes ago
The Quezon City court rejected the request of independent news site Bulatlat to issue a temporary stop order against the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros wants Senate probe into alleged abuse at PHSA

Hontiveros wants Senate probe into alleged abuse at PHSA

By Angelica Y. Yang | 54 minutes ago
This comes around two weeks after an in-depth story by VICE World News on allegations of sexual, verbal and emotional abuse...
Headlines
fbtw
'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

'Stronger military, alliances needed to complement talks on West Philippine Sea'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
In a forum hosted by think-tank Stratbase ADR Institute on Tuesday, Renato de Castro is proposing that a 2% budget increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Mobility groups: DOTr's Bautista 'in the right direction' in addressing crisis, but supply solutions still needed

Mobility groups: DOTr's Bautista 'in the right direction' in addressing crisis, but supply solutions still needed

12 hours ago
"Bautista ought to look more closely into the supply problem, specifically the operational challenges faced by the industry,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: BA.5 most dominant Omicron subvariant

DOH: BA.5 most dominant Omicron subvariant

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The most dominant Omicron subvariant in several regions is now BA.5, the Department of Health said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with