Public warned vs fake OVP accounts

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 13, 2022 | 12:00am
Public warned vs fake OVP accounts
This photo shows the OVP Satellite Office located in Escario Central in Camputhaw, Cebu City.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Vice President Sara Duterte yesterday warned the public against fake social media accounts of the OVP and its satellite offices.

“There are no OVP FB accounts. The OVP is in the process of updating the official government OVP website, which will hold all information about the OVP,” Duterte’s spokesman Reynold Munsayac said.

“For the activities of Vice President Sara Duterte, the official FB account is Inday Sara Duterte, Twitter is @indaysara (Sara Duterte) and Instagram is @indaysaraduterte,” he added.

The OVP under former vice president Leni Robredo maintained a verified Facebook account, which – like the OVP website – has yet to be updated to reflect activities of the new Vice President.

The OVP under Duterte recently launched satellite offices in the cities of Dagupan in Pangasinan, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Davao and Tandag in Surigao del Sur.

Filipinos can avail of medical and burial assistance through the said satellite offices, as well as through identified partner hospitals.

