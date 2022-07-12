^

Headlines

Philippines detects 79 more cases of Omicron subvariants

Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 12:34pm
Philippines detects 79 more cases of Omicron subvariants
People wearing face masks as protection against the COVID-19 while inside the market in Marikina City. On July 11, DOH reported a 39% increase in COVID-19 in the country.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected 79 additional cases of fast-spreading Omicron BA.5, BA.2.12.1, and BA.4 subvariants, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Of the total, 60 were BA.5 cases, 17 were BA.2.12.1 cases, and two were BA.4 cases, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

Fifty-eight individuals from Western Visayas, one from Davao region, and one from Soccsksargen were found to have BA.5. Of those, 43 are tagged are recovered, while 14 are still undergoing isolation.

Currently, there are 293 detected BA.5 cases in the country.

Of the additional BA.2.12.1 cases, six were from Western Visayas, 10 were from Davao region, and one was returning overseas Filipino. Fifteen individuals have recovered from COVID-19, while two are still undergoing isolation.

Authorities have so far detected 87 cases of the Omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

The DOH also reported that one individual from Davao region and one from Soccsksargen tested positive for the Omicron BA.4 subvariant. Both cases presented mild symptoms and are now tagged as recovered.

Twelve BA.4 cases have been so far found in the Philippines.

The health department said the country’s healthcare utilization rate remained low despite the continued increase in cases partly caused by the presence of more infectious COVID-19 variants.

The country confirmed 10,271 additional coronavirus infections, or an average of 1,467 cases per day, in the past week. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Romualdez refiles bill creating US-type CDC

Romualdez refiles bill creating US-type CDC

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Incoming speaker Martin Romualdez has refiled the bill previously passed by the House of Representatives seeking to create...
Headlines
fbtw
233 evacuated, 3 hurt in ammunition depot fire at army camp in Cagayan de Oro

233 evacuated, 3 hurt in ammunition depot fire at army camp in Cagayan de Oro

5 hours ago
Three civilians sustained “minor injuries” after a fire hit an ammunition depot inside Camp Evangelista.
Headlines
fbtw
Lotilla might return to head Department of Energy; Palace checking

Lotilla might return to head Department of Energy; Palace checking

20 hours ago
Lotilla might be replacing outgoing chief Alfonso Cusi, who veered away from the agency's "technology neutral" stance in favor...
Headlines
fbtw
For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

For 6th anniversary of Hague ruling, youth coalition wants Marcos Jr. to keep WPS promises

21 hours ago
The West Philippine Sea Coalition is urging the country’s new leaders to “not sail in the same direction as the...
Headlines
fbtw
QC court sets hearing on Bulatlat's rap vs NTC, Esperon over blocked website access

QC court sets hearing on Bulatlat's rap vs NTC, Esperon over blocked website access

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Quezon City court sets the hearing on Bulatlat.com's case against the government's move to block access to its websi...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Indisputable&rsquo;: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

'Indisputable’: Philippines commemorates 6th anniversary of Hague ruling

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
The Philippines commemorates the 6th anniversary of the historic 2016 Hague ruling that “upheld the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco cuts July rates by 71&cent;/kwh

Meralco cuts July rates by 71¢/kwh

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Rates of Manila Electric Co. went down by P0.71 per kilowatt-hour this month, reversing all increases in the overall power...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI decides on price hike petitions in coming weeks

DTI decides on price hike petitions in coming weeks

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
Manufacturers of certain basic goods will have to wait a few more weeks for a decision of the Department of Trade and Industry...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: HCUR remains low despite COVID-19 spike

OCTA: HCUR remains low despite COVID-19 spike

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Despite the increasing number of new COVID cases, health care utilization rates in Metro Manila and other key cities and provinces...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon to bring rains to Southern Luzon today

Monsoon to bring rains to Southern Luzon today

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The combined effects of a low-pressure area, last sighted some 345 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte and the southwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with