3 injured in ammunition depot fire at army camp in Cagayan de Oro

MANILA, Philippines — Three civilians sustained “minor injuries” after a fire hit an ammunition depot inside Camp Evangelista in Barangay Patag in Cagayan de Oro City early Tuesday dawn, the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division said.

The three, who 4th ID spokesperson Maj. Francisco Garello said sustained lacerations due to debris flying out from the depot, are family members of uniformed personnel residing inside the camp and are being treated at the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital.

Garello told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo that the blaze began burning at around midnight, which was followed by sporadic explosions until around an hour after, before it was extinguished at 3:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Likewise, it is still unknown how many munitions were damaged in the fire. But Garello said the depot housed 130 howitzer rounds and other small ammunitions.

Garello said they will conduct their own investigation on the fire, which may be conducted jointly with the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police. — Xave Gregorio