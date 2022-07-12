Philippines, US reaffirm commitment on supply chains, climate crisis

A tug boat sails along the Pasig river before high-rise buildings of the Makati business district in Manila on May 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Officials of the Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to jointly reinforce supply chains and address the climate crisis.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said he agreed with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the Philippines and the US to work together on building resilient supply chains, addressing the climate crisis and transitioning to clean energy.

“Spoke with @SecBlinken. Appreciate US commitment to the alliance and to PH as an equal and sovereign partner in promoting peace, prosperity and international law-based order in the region,” Manalo posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“@SecBlinken and I agreed to continue working together on building resilient supply chains, addressing the climate crisis and transitioning to clean energy,” the DFA secretary said.

Manalo’s post complemented the official statement of State Department spokesman Ned Price in an official statement on the US government website over the weekend, saying “Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo.”

“Secretary Blinken congratulated Secretary Manalo on his recent appointment and highlighted the increasing significance of the US-Philippine bilateral alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world,” Price added.

He said “the Secretary also emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

US President Joseph Biden earlier said he looked forward to working with Philippine President Marcos to continue strengthening the US-Philippine bilateral relations.