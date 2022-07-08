Philippines extends condolences to Japan following former PMâ€™s death

^

Philippines extends condolences to Japan following former PM’s death

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 8:52pm
In this file photo taken on April 21, 2015 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves to Indonesia at the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo. Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines extended condolences to Japan after the untimely death of its former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“We express our deepest condolences to the Japanese government and people on his tragic death. We send our most heartfelt sympathy to Madame Akie Abe and their family,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday evening.

Abe was said to be “greatly admired by many Filipinos.”

“We thank him for his key role in the strengthening of Philippines-Japan relations and for establishing a very deep bond of friendship with our country.”

Abe held the post of prime minister twice, first from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, and is said to be Japan’s longest-serving leader.

He went on official visits to Manila during the administrations of former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aquino then noted that Japan was the country’s “top trading partner,” while Duterte has called Abe “a true friend closer than a brother” for him and of the Filipino people.

Japan is known to be one of the largest investors of the country, comprising 61% of the Philippines’ official development assistance (ODA) in 2020. 

Data shows that Japan has invested over US$34.51 million to the Philippines from 1966 to 2020.

Japan-assisted projects in the Philippines range from infrastructure, disaster management, to healthcare and agriculture, as well as peace-building.

Japan is also one of the country’s defense equipment suppliers.

Abe was shot in broad daylight on Friday, while delivering a speech at a campaign event held at Nara City. Upper house elections in Japan was scheduled for Sunday.

The assassination happened despite Japan’s strict gun control laws.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo earlier expressed hope that Abe would recover from the fatal shot.

— with report from AFP

SHINZO ABE
