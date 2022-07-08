^

Headlines

DMW lauds UK court ruling on diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases

Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 12:25pm
DMW lauds UK court ruling on diplomatic immunity in modern slavery cases
An overseas Filipino worker has her temperature taken prior to checking in at the counters of the NAIA-1 departure area yesterday(May 29, 2021).
The STAR / KJ Rosales, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers welcomed Friday the ruling of the United Kingdom Supreme Court that diplomats who exploit domestic workers in condition of modern slavery cannot claim immunity.

In a landmark ruling, Britain’s highest court ruled that a Saudi Arabian diplomat may face charges for breaching the contract of Filipino domestic worker Josephine Wong and for being complicit in a modern slavery case.

Wong filed a claim against her former employer Khalid Basfar at the UK employment tribunal after she was unpaid for most of her services while she was subjected to “degrading and offensive treatment” for two years before her escape in May 2018.

“The decision, the first of its kind [over the] world, opens the floodgates for workers, abused by their employers, who are members of the diplomatic community, to seek recompense and refuge under the law,” DMW said in a statement.

“The DMW expresses its hope that similar rulings are made in other countries across the globe to address the scourge of modern-day slavery,” it added.

‘Not sanctuary vs modern slavery’

The agency stressed that diplomatic immunity can never be used as a sanctuary against inhumane treatment, abuse and exploitation.

Wong, who began to work for the diplomat’s family in August 2016, said she was not given days off and worked daily from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. She was also not allowed to go outside, except for when she took out the trash.

In response to Wong’s claim, Basfar said he is covered by diplomatic immunity.

The 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations provides that diplomats and their families are granted protection from facing criminal jurisdiction of the state diplomats are assigned to, but any “commercial activity” may be a subject of a civil jurisdiction.

The UK Supreme Court said the diplomat’s failure to fairly compensate the domestic worker equates to “commercial activity practiced for personal profit.”

According to DMW, Wong found “gainful and fair” employment in the UK after she filed the case. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kaycee Valmonte 

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

UNITED KINGDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
More time and a new chance have been given to President Marcos to defend himself in the civil forfeiture case being tried...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos meets energy execs

Marcos meets energy execs

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
While vetting for his energy chief continues, President Marcos has met with department officials at Malacañang as various...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill seeking to suspend fuel tax refiled in Senate &nbsp;

Bill seeking to suspend fuel tax refiled in Senate  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Suspending the excise on gasoline and diesel is seen by Sen. Grace Poe as the best way to rein in pump prices, now that average...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Even if a woman is just a paramour, she is still protected under the law, the Supreme Court stressed in a decision it released...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Under EO 1, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is abolished, and its jurisdiction, powers and functions will be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Bulatat said the NTC memorandm is ultra vires (beyond legal power of authority) as it stressed that nothing in the EO that...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

3 hours ago
The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.
Headlines
fbtw
PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

By Jan Cuyco | 5 hours ago
There would be no need for beneficiaries registered in the Philippine Identification System to present physical IDs when claiming...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals ready for surge in COVID-19 cases

Private hospitals ready for surge in COVID-19 cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. members are ready to admit COVID-19 patients whose numbers are...
Headlines
fbtw
More operating budget for public schools sought

More operating budget for public schools sought

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The operating budget of public schools must be doubled if government is to ensure the safe implementation of full face-to-face...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with