Revilla bill seeks paid leave to let workers care for sick relatives

July 7, 2022 | 6:30pm

 
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. filed a bill seeking to grant employees paid family and medical leave of up to 15 days when immediate family members suffer from serious illness. 

In a statement, he explained that the bill recognizes that employees would often consume their own sick leaves or vacation leaves to attend to their family members afflicted with prolonged sicknesses. 

"This sometimes completely exhausts their limited leave credit, and leaves them with no option but to not report to work with the additional burden to their salary. This unfortunate situation forces many families to cope with lesser income. Even worse, they become at risk of losing their jobs," Revilla said Thursday. 

The bill— or the Family and Medical Leave Act of 2022— was filed on July 5, but shared with the media two days later. 

"Any employee, regardless of status, may apply for and shall be granted by the employer a paid family and medical leave of up to 15 days when his/her spouse, parent or unmarried child suffers from a serious illness," the measure read. 

Spouses under the same employer shall only be granted a combined total of 15 days of paid leave. 

"The employee may also apply for the same if he himself is physically unable to perform his job due to serious illness," the bill added. 

The proposed legislation clarifies, however, that employees must have rendered work for at least one year, and have accumulated a total of 1,250 working hours during the period, before they qualify for the benefit.

The employee's request for the 15-day paid leave must be in the form of a leave application, accompanied by a notarized medical certificate from a licensed physician.

The medical certificate must clearly state the nature and extent of the illness, the date of which the serious health condition started, expected duration of the illness, and appropriate medical facts. 

In the event that the employer doubts the validity of the certificate, they will have to shoulder the expenses for a second and/or third opinion from eligible health care providers. 

"The Family and Medical Leave Act of 2022 will give employees a new venue to attend further to their families during these trying times without necessarily compromising their future income and fear the loss of their jobs," Revilla said. 

Revilla, who is expected to be part of the Senate supermajority, is eyed to lead the chamber's public works; and civil service, government reorganization and professional regulation committees in the upcoming 19th Congress, according to an updated list from likely Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri. — Angelica Y. Yang

