Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gestures as he addresses reporters during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He met the press following the first meeting of his Cabinet.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has issued his first directive as the country’s chief executive, ordering the abolition of the Duterte-era Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

Under EO 1, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is abolished, and its jurisdiction, powers and functions will be transferred to the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

“The Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs shall promulgate rules of procedure in administrative cases under its jurisdiction; provided that the existing rules of procedure in administrative cases promulgated by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission shall remain in force, unless otherwise repealed or amended,” the order read.

The executive secretary will wind up the operations and disposition of the functions, positions, personnel, assets, and liabilities of the PACC.

In 2017, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order creating the PACC to investigate graft and corruption against presidential appointees in the executive branch. Duterte created the commission amid his allegations of corruption and “selective justice” against former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

The Office of the Ombudsman already has the mandate to "act promptly on complaints filed in any form or manner against officers or employees of the Government, or of any subdivision, agency or instrumentality thereof, including government-owned or controlled corporations, and enforce their administrative, civil and criminal liability in every case where the evidence warrants in order to promote efficient service by the Government to the people."

Towards the end of the Duterte government, they also formed the National Anti-Corruption Council, which launched "Project Kasangga: Aksyon Laban sa Korapsyon," that includes creating Anti-Corruption Coordinating Councils in government agencies. The former president also ordered an ambitious directive to the Department of Justice to lead the investigation of corruption in the "entuire government."

Cabinet secretary, too

Marcos also abolished the Office of the Cabinet Secretary. The existing Cabinet Secretariat will be placed under the direct control and supervision of the Presidential Management Staff.

In 2012, late President Benigno Aquino III renamed the Office of the Cabinet Secretariat to Office of Cabinet Secretary.

Aquino also reinstated the Office of the Cabinet Secretary as independent of the PMS. The Cabinet Secretary was also given a Cabinet rank and staffing support.

Mandates of Office of Cabinet Secretary include assisting in providing timely and organized information to the Cabinet on issues and problems submitted for decision and action, providing conference and administrative support services to the Cabinet, and conduct technical research and special studies on specific policy issues.

“In order to achieve simplicity, economy and efficiency in the bureaucracy without effecting disruptions in internal management and general governance, the administration shall streamline official processes and procedures by reorganizing the Office of the President proper and the various attached agencies and offices, and by abolishing duplicated and overlapping official functions,” the Marcos' EO 1 read.

Adviser on military, police affairs

While EO 1 abolished two offices, it also created the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs, which will be under the administration of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

The directive also ordered that the Office of the Special Assistant to the President, the presidential advisers and assistants, and the PMS shall coordinate with the executive secretary in providing staff support to the chief executive.

Three-time Davao del Norte congressman Anton Lagdameo, also a long-time friend and ally of Marcos, serves as the Special Assistant to the President.