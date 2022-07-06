OVP offers medical, burial assistance to public through satellite offices

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has started offering medical and burial assistance through satellite offices in a bid to provide easier access to social services.

The satellite offices, which will be rolling out the medical and burial assistance programs, were launched on July 1— the first day of Vice President Sara Duterte's term. Those from Dagupan, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga City, Davao City and Tandag in Surigao del Sur, can now access their services.

"These established satellite offices across the country will widen the program’s reach and will guarantee a better provision of assistance," Duterte's spokesperson Reynold Munsayac said in a statement shared with reporters on Wednesday.

He also said Duterte has plans to open more offices across the country so they could reach more Filipinos.

Interested applicants can view the complete steps and requirements for the burial and assistance programs here.

In her six years in office, Duterte's predecessor Leni Robredo spearheaded the OVP's flagship anti-poverty Angat Buhay program which gave assistance to those in need. During the COVID-19 pandemic, her office also launched programs such as free teleconsultations for the sick and free transportation and lodging for healthcare workers keeping the virus at bay.

The country's second highest official is traditionally seen as a ceremonial position that would serve as a spare tire to the chief executive. — Angelica Y. Yang with Xave Gregorio