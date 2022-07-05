^

Remulla, NBI meet over rap vs cops in suspicious Bilibid deaths blamed on COVID

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 2:22pm
Remulla, NBI meet over rap vs cops in suspicious Bilibid deaths blamed on COVID
Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla speaks in front of of DOJ employees during his first flag ceremony as justice secretary on July 4, 2022. In his speech Remulla has identified three attached agencies of the department that need their help.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — On his first official day in office, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla made true on his statement to focus on the Bureau of Corrections and took a closer look at a probe into the suspicious deaths of New Bilibid Prison inmates, among them high-profile drug convicts.

Lawyer Nico Clavano, from the Office of the Justice Secretary, said Remulla met with National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Medardo De Lemos, who has been designated as officer-in-charge of the bureau.

"The issue was discussed and SOJ wanted to validate the facts already presented but would like to inquire more into the incident," Clavano said.

He asked for more time to gather more information into the issue but stressed that Remulla has expressed "stern desire to hold all those involved accountable."

At his first flag ceremony at the DOJ, Remulla identified BuCor as one of the three attached agencies that "need help." The other two are the Land Registration Authority and the Bureau of Immigration.

BuCor deaths

In July 2020, months into the pandemic, the Bureau of Corrections reported the deaths of 22 inmates, inlcuding nine high-profile convicts such as Jaybee Sebastian — one of the witnesses in the case against detained Sen. Leila De Lima — due to COVID-19.

Then-NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor said that the bureau filed eight murder complaints against 22 members of the National Capital Region Police Office over the suspicious deaths of inmates.

Curiously, no official of the BuCor, which supervises Bilibid, has been named in the complaint.

The DOJ has yet to divulge more details on the NBI investigation.

It has also yet to make public a copy of the complaint filed by the bureau, but the Manila Standard, quoting a TV report, shared that NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said that its "Death Investigation Agents discovered there was a system or method for there to be COVID or make it appear that someone died of COVID."

BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag in July 2020 reported that the Sebastian died due to COVID-19.

Clavano said the DOJ has yet to decide whether they will order a reinvestigation or whether the preliminary probe into the NBI complaint will be be put on hold while pending further discussions.

BOYING REMULLA

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

NEW BILIBID PRISON
