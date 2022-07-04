^

Headlines

After veto of Bulacan airport ecozone status, commuters urge Marcos gov't to review PAREX

Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 4:13pm
After veto of Bulacan airport ecozone status, commuters urge Marcos gov't to review PAREX
This October 2021 photo shows a member of artist-heritage advocacy group Renacimiento Manila in Jones Bridge, Manila.
Renacimiento Manila, Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — After President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed the bill granting ecozone status for the new Bulacan airport, a transport advocacy network called on the new administration to also check the proposed Pasig River Expressway, also a project of conglomerate San Miguel Corp.

This comes after Marcos vetoed House Bill No. 7575 declaring a special economic zone around the planned airport in Bulacan because of what he said were fiscal risks and overlapping mandates among government agencies in a move that was welcomed by green groups.

In a statement sent to reporters, commuter group The Passenger Forum said that instead of the PAREX, which "is peppered with a lot of issues and controversies," the government should rehabilitate the Pasig River to maximize it for public transportation amid the commuter crisis and skyrocketing fuel prices in the metro. 

“It is not commuter-friendly because it prioritizes private cars and contrary to the claims of Ramon Ang, the project’s technical details do not mention anything about a bus rapid transit system, bike lanes, or any features for pedestrians. It is not environment-friendly as it will be detrimental to the rehabilitation of the Pasig River. It also endangers multiple heritage sites and historical buildings in Manila, especially inside Intramuros. Even their Environment Impact Assessment report has been suspected to be plagiarized," TPF Convener Primo Morillo said. 

“The Pasig River traverses various densely-populated and busy areas of Metro Manila and it is an existing resource that we can maximize for public transportation especially now that we are in a transport crisis. We think that providing additional water buses and ensuring better passenger experience in the Pasig River Ferry Service will offer an alternative form of transportation for a lot of commuters,” he explained.

Transport and environmental collectives opposed to the project have said that the 19-kilometer elevated expressway's economic, environmental, health, and heritage impacts will ultimately outweigh its projected benefits while also only exacerbating the traffic congestion in Metro Manila instead of solving it. 

As for the Bulacan airport, TPF suggested that it is better to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and expand the Clark airport in Pampanga.

Earlier, the NAIA was called the "worst business class airport in the world" after it received the lowest overall score in a recent study.

“We know that what was vetoed is just the economic zone status of the airport city but we maintain that the San Miguel Aerocity is not necessary at this point,” Morillo said in the group's statement. 

"We should rehabilitate NAIA instead and then expand Clark airport. If we need another airport near Metro Manila, it is better to place it in a province south of NCR as Clark is already located north of Manila."

The UniTeam of Marcos earlier proposed the modernization of ferry transportation system and committed to supporting the proposed Pasig River Ferry Convergence Program.

In a release on January 13, they said the team “plans to construct new and disaster-resilient ferry stations, improve on existing ones, and launch safe, sleek and state-of-the-art ferries to encourage commuters in patronizing them.” — with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico

PASIG RIVER

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'
play

Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
In his first flag ceremony, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has identified three attached agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: No need to comment on Imelda birthday party at Malaca&ntilde;an

Palace: No need to comment on Imelda birthday party at Malacañan

1 day ago
Malacañan Palace is the official residence of the president of the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers alliance: Marcos gov't should cooperate with ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

Lawyers alliance: Marcos gov't should cooperate with ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

8 hours ago
"If Marcos really intends to continue the 'war on drugs' within the framework of the law and with respect for human rights,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos scrapped 'defective' bill to protect Bulacan airport economic zone

Palace: Marcos scrapped 'defective' bill to protect Bulacan airport economic zone

1 day ago
"The construction of the Bulacan international airport and aero city is not affected by the veto," Press Secretary Cruz-Angeles...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG's Abalos says 'drug war' to continue but should 'target main source'

DILG's Abalos says 'drug war' to continue but should 'target main source'

4 hours ago
“The war on drugs is just like a tree. Maski patubuin mo nang patubuin, putulin mo nang putulin ‘yung sanga nito,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: New COVID-19 cases up 60% in past week

DOH: New COVID-19 cases up 60% in past week

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
From June 27 to July 3, the country recorded 7,398 additional cases, or an average of 1,057 infections a day.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

By Xave Gregorio | 47 minutes ago
There is no record of Prince Charles ever praising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his inaugural address. The only praise...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Congress: 'Fix' Bulacan airport ecozone bill so Marcos can support it

Palace to Congress: 'Fix' Bulacan airport ecozone bill so Marcos can support it

By Alexis Romero | 55 minutes ago
"[T]his is the stand of the president — let’s fix this now so we don’t wait for it to be challenged later...
Headlines
fbtw
As fuel costs soar, alternative learning teachers lose touch with students

As fuel costs soar, alternative learning teachers lose touch with students

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
With every peso added to fare costs, ALS teachers feel the impact of the pump immediately, as most visit four to five barangays...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Pandemic response, other ops continue even without health chief

DOH: Pandemic response, other ops continue even without health chief

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Lilibeth David said that all services and activities of the DOH, including COVID-19 pandemic response...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with