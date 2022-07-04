^

Government urged to call out China 'warning' vs Filipino ships in Ayungin Shoal

Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 7:45pm
This file photo taken on March 29, 2014 shows a Philippine Navy vessel that has been grounded since 1999 to assert the nation's sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef also claimed by China.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines should call out China after an incident at Ayungin Shoal, where Chinese vessels shadowed Philippine boats on their way to resupply BRP Sierra Madre, a landing ship grounded there, a maritime law expert said.

An analyst also said that how Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his officials will respond to the recently reported incident at the Ayungin Shoal will be indicative of the "critical engagement stance" the administration wishes to pursue.

According to an Inquirer report published on Monday, two Chinese ships followed the two Filipino supply boats while on a resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre. This would be the first foreign relations issue and the first West Philippine Sea incident the new administration will face. 

"The Philippines should respond clearly and unequivocally that in accordance with the South China Sea Arbitration, Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines' 200-nautical mile EEZ (exclusive economic zone) and continental shelf, and that China has no lawful claim to the area nor legitimate jurisdiction over any activities therein," Jay Batongbacal, director at the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, told Philstar.com over a text message on Monday.

Batongbacal had been critical of the Duterte administration's handling of the dispute over the West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines, despite a 2016 ruling saying China's sweeping claim over the waters has no basis in international law.

When the Philippine military was conducting a troop rotation and reprovision mission for its personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre on June 21, the Chinese Coast Guard reportedly warned them that there will be "consequences" should the Philippines start any "trouble."

The Inquirer reported that the Chinese ship with Bow No. 5304 transmitted over radio: "To Warship No. 57, we hope that you should seriously consider the solemn stand of the Chinese government."

"If you insist on making trouble [in] your own way, you will take responsibility for all these consequences arising therefore."

Batongbacal said the Philippines should remind the Chinese government that their actions are "illegal and illegitimate."

"And the fact that the ship they call 'Warship No. 57,' is a rusted, immobile ship on a reef flat speaks volumes about who is actually making trouble in the area," he said.

Despite the incident, the Philippine military said its Team Wesom, through its Joint Task Force West, was able to conduct troop rotation and provide provisions for personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre. The mission was conducted from June 20 to June 22.

READ: Xi: China, Philippines to continue being friendly neighbors 

Define 'critically engaged'

Meanwhile, WR Numero Research CEO Robin Michael Garcia said that this would be an opportunity for the new Marcos administration to demonstrate how the country will deal with China moving forward.

Garcia is also an assistant professor at the Political Economy Program of the School of Law and Governance of the University of Asia & the Pacific and taught public policy and international relations at De La Salle University and at UP Diliman.

He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Politics and International Relations from Fudan University in Shanghai.

"I think the incident would be a test of this 'critical engagement stance' of President Marcos so that would be an opportunity for [him] to shape what 'critical engagement' means, to operationalize what 'critical engagement' means," Garcia said over the phone.

Last month, National Security Advisor Clarita Carlos said in a televised interview that "critical engagement with China would be the way to go."

Carlos added that the new president wanted it to be "enhanced on all levels."

"That is a broad statement — it’s always an issue of how much engagement and how much critical or how critical the administration would be," Garcia said.

"They weren’t really clear about whether they’d engage China in economics or critical security and what the extent of that being critical would be in this administration."

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. in an earlier interview also said that he will use the 2016 arbitral ruling to assert the country's territorial rights over the disputed waters.

READ: 'We can't go to war with China': Marcos echoes Duterte on West Philippine Sea

Not the first

This is not the first time the Chinese coast guard trailed Philippine ships this year.

Earlier in June and just days before the incident, the Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest “over recent incidents” at the Ayungin Shoal. The Department of Foreign Affairs cited Beijing’s illegal fishing activities as well as the shadowing of CCG vessels of Philippine boats on rotation and reprovision mission as basis for the protest.

Chinese ships also previously installed buoys and fish nets, which then blocked entrance to the shoal.

READ: Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China for Ayungin Shoal incidents 

In April, a Chinese coast guard ship also shadowed a research vessel that was then being operated by Manila's Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Michael Punongbayan and Patricia Lourdes Viray

AYUNGIN SHOAL

CHINESE COAST GUARD

CHINESE COAST GUARD SHIP

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'
play

Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
In his first flag ceremony, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has identified three attached agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG's Abalos says 'drug war' to continue but should 'target main source'

DILG's Abalos says 'drug war' to continue but should 'target main source'

7 hours ago
“The war on drugs is just like a tree. Maski patubuin mo nang patubuin, putulin mo nang putulin ‘yung sanga nito,...
Headlines
fbtw
After veto of Bulacan airport ecozone status, commuters urge Marcos gov't to review PAREX

After veto of Bulacan airport ecozone status, commuters urge Marcos gov't to review PAREX

4 hours ago
"It is not environment-friendly as it will be detrimental to the rehabilitation of the Pasig River. It also endangers multiple...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
There is no record of Prince Charles ever praising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his inaugural address. The only praise...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to Congress: 'Fix' Bulacan airport ecozone bill so Marcos can support it

Palace to Congress: 'Fix' Bulacan airport ecozone bill so Marcos can support it

By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"[T]his is the stand of the president — let’s fix this now so we don’t wait for it to be challenged later...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Green transport think tank urges transition to zero-carbon transport amid fuel crisis

Green transport think tank urges transition to zero-carbon transport amid fuel crisis

9 hours ago
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put Asian countries in jeopardy, causing inflation and another round of price...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers alliance: Marcos gov't should cooperate with ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

Lawyers alliance: Marcos gov't should cooperate with ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

11 hours ago
"If Marcos really intends to continue the 'war on drugs' within the framework of the law and with respect for human rights,...
Headlines
fbtw
COA notes deficiencies in P16.9 billion TUPAD program

COA notes deficiencies in P16.9 billion TUPAD program

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Several “deficiencies” have been flagged by the Commission on Audit in the implementation of the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw

Go underscores role of sports in nation-building  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go reiterated his commitment to look after the welfare of Filipino athletes as he vowed to push for long-term sports development starting from the grassroots.
Headlines
fbtw
Slain lawyer&rsquo;s remains cremated

Slain lawyer’s remains cremated

By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
Filipino lawyer John Albert Laylo, who was fatally shot in the United States last month, was cremated yesterday morning.
Headlines
fbtw
