Agencies eye planting 10 million trees by 2030

MANILA, Philippines — A multi-sectoral partnership between various government agencies and the private sector is eyeing to plant 10 million trees by 2030 through different science-based reforestation initiatives across the country.

The Climate Change Commission (CCC), Professional Regulation Commission, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Society of Filipino Foresters Inc. (SFFI) formed the Carbon Neutral Program Convergence to help the country achieve its carbon emission reduction targets.

Among the program’s initiatives is a series of forestation activities aimed at increasing the carbon sequestration capacity of country’s forests.

Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming.

According to SFFI, a tree that is at least three years old can sequester about 10 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year. An average individual is estimated to contribute one ton or 1,000 kilograms of carbon in his or her lifetime.

“Each person should plant and grow at least 100 trees to be carbon neutral,” the CCC said, citing a recent seminar conducted by the SFFI.

The United Nations Environment Program defined carbon neutrality as achieving close to zero carbon emissions “by balancing a measured amount of carbon released with an equivalent amount sequestered or offset.”

Climate Secretary Robert Borje stressed the importance of the partnership, noting that government agencies and professional organizations must lead in promoting and achieving carbon neutrality.

The PRC recently spearheaded a nationwide tree planting activity, where about 32,000 saplings of different tree species were planted in different areas.

Partner agencies and organizations also pledged to plant at least 1.7 million more trees this year during a session with the Million Trees Foundation Inc.