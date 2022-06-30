LPA east of northern Luzon develops into Tropical Depression â€˜Domengâ€™

LPA east of northern Luzon develops into Tropical Depression ‘Domeng’

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area east of northern Luzon has turned into a tropical depression which will bring monsoon rains over the western sections of central and southern Luzon, state meteorologists said Thursday afternoon.

PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin that Tropical Depression “Domeng” along with Tropical Storm “Chaba” (formerly “Caloy”) will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat which will bring occasionally gusty conditions over extreme northern Luzon, the northern and western portions of Luzon and the western portion of Visayas.

Domeng is estimated to be located 930 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon and is packing winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

The state weather bureau forecasts that Domeng will become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, but would remain far from the Philippine landmass as it gradually accelerates northwestward over the next three days and exits the PAR on Saturday morning or afternoon.

Moderate to rough seas are expected in the seaboards of northern Luzon and western seaboards of central and southern Luzon, which PAGASA said may be risky for small seacrafts. — Xave Gregorio