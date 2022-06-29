^

Headlines

‘Caloy’ moves slowly over West Philippine Sea, enhances ‘habagat’

Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 9:12am
â€˜Caloyâ€™ moves slowly over West Philippine Sea, enhances â€˜habagatâ€™
Satellite rendering of Tropical Depression Caloy as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Caloy, which continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea, will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Friday.

PAGASA said the center of Caloy was seen 395 kilometers west of Iba in Zambales province, with peak winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Caloy is forecast to “meander aimlessly today,” it added.

What to expect?

  • According to PAGASA, the monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Caloy will dump monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.
     
  • No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted, but the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring occasionally gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength over Extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas. Weather forecasters said these conditions are more likely in coastal and mountainous localities of these areas.
     
  • Caloy and the enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 m) over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.
     
  • The tropical depression may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within 24 hours. But the track and intensity forecast may still change due to the present nature of Caloy’s circulation.
     
  • PAGASA also said the large overall circulation and disorganized structure of Caloy suggest a slow pace of intensification in the near term. It may reach tropical storm category by Friday afternoon.

Track forecast

Forecast track of tropical cylone Caloy as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
PAGASA
  • Thursday morning: 495 km west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside PAR)
  • Friday morning: 625 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur
  • Saturday morning: 825 km west of Northern Luzon

— Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
The Department of National Defense has signed a P30-billion contract with Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to acquire...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

23 hours ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara to invite ex-VPs to discuss security, museum

Sara to invite ex-VPs to discuss security, museum

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
Vice president-elect Sara Duterte will invite former vice presidents to a fellowship lunch “in the coming days”...
Headlines
fbtw
Husband-wife, parents-children dynasties dot 19th Congress

Husband-wife, parents-children dynasties dot 19th Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
AIt’s a family affair in both hou AIt’s a family affair in both houses of Congress.ses of Congress.
Headlines
fbtw
Guanzon: It&rsquo;s the best time to be with minority

Guanzon: It’s the best time to be with minority

By Shiela Crisostomo | 9 hours ago
With the “super majority” bloc dominating the 19th Congress, P3PWD party-list Rep. Rowena Guanzon has stressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is carrying out interventions to address the continued rise in the prices of poultry and poultry...
Headlines
fbtw
All set for Marcos &lsquo;simple, solemn&rsquo; inaugural

All set for Marcos ‘simple, solemn’ inaugural

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Tomorrow’s inauguration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the Philippines will...
Headlines
fbtw
Art festival to mark launch of Robredo NGO

Art festival to mark launch of Robredo NGO

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
A two-day street and art festival will mark the launch of the Angat Buhay non-government organization of Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbtw
CBCP official prays for Marcos&rsquo; success

CBCP official prays for Marcos’ success

By Robertzon Ramirez | 9 hours ago
Days before the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., an official of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill providing more benefits to solo parents lapses into law

Bill providing more benefits to solo parents lapses into law

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Solo parents have been granted additional benefits as Republic Act 11861 or the “Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with