â€˜Caloyâ€™ moves slowly over West Philippine Sea, enhances â€˜habagatâ€™

‘Caloy’ moves slowly over West Philippine Sea, enhances ‘habagat’

Satellite rendering of Tropical Depression Caloy as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Caloy, which continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea, will enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Friday.

PAGASA said the center of Caloy was seen 395 kilometers west of Iba in Zambales province, with peak winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Caloy is forecast to “meander aimlessly today,” it added.

What to expect?

According to PAGASA, the monsoon trough and the southwest monsoon enhanced by Caloy will dump monsoon rains over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.



No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted, but the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring occasionally gusty conditions reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength over Extreme Northern Luzon, and the western sections of Luzon and Visayas. Weather forecasters said these conditions are more likely in coastal and mountainous localities of these areas.



Caloy and the enhanced southwest monsoon will trigger moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 m) over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.



The tropical depression may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility within 24 hours. But the track and intensity forecast may still change due to the present nature of Caloy’s circulation.



PAGASA also said the large overall circulation and disorganized structure of Caloy suggest a slow pace of intensification in the near term. It may reach tropical storm category by Friday afternoon.

Track forecast

PAGASA Forecast track of tropical cylone Caloy as of 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Thursday morning: 495 km west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside PAR)

Friday morning: 625 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Saturday morning: 825 km west of Northern Luzon

— Gaea Katreena Cabico