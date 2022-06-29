^

Headlines

Philippines protests Taiwan’s live fire drills in Ligaw Island

Pia Lee Brago - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippines protests Taiwanâ€™s live fire drills in Ligaw Island
This photo release shows the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City.
Department of Foreign Affairs Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines expressed yesterday its strong objection to live fire drills to be conducted by Taiwan within the vicinity of Ligaw Island, which Manila described as unlawful.

“The Philippines expresses its strong objection over the unlawful live fire drills to be conducted by Taiwan (China) on 28 to 29 June 2022 within the vicinity of Ligaw Island,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

“Ligaw Island is an integral part of the Kalayaan Island Group over which the Philippines has sovereignty. Moreover, this illegal activity raises tensions and complicates the situation in the South China Sea,” the DFA said.

Ligaw Island lies within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

DFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

15 hours ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
SC junks pleas vs Marcos Jr. candidacy, clears path to inauguration

SC junks pleas vs Marcos Jr. candidacy, clears path to inauguration

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
The Supreme Court has junked petitions challenging the candidacy of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., clearing the path to his oath-taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act lapses into law

Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act lapses into law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Under the Constitution, the President can veto a bill, sign it or let it lapse into law thirty days from the time his office...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE: Higher fuel prices possible next week as peso weakens

DOE: Higher fuel prices possible next week as peso weakens

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
A weak currency can make oil imports more expensive for the country. 
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

6 hours ago
The country emphasized that Taiwan’s live-fire drills will be conducted within Philippine sovereignty, considering that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural &nbsp;

Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural  

By Millet M. Mananquil | 2 hours ago
A very simple barong in jusi with only geometric lines for president-elect Bongbong Marcos. A simply elegant terno with only...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to roll out Pfizer boosters for kids 12-17

DOH to roll out Pfizer boosters for kids 12-17

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday announced that the first booster vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old will...
Headlines
fbtw
DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
The Department of National Defense has signed a P30-billion contract with Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to acquire...
Headlines
fbtw
DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

DA enforces measures vs rising chicken prices

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is carrying out interventions to address the continued rise in the prices of poultry and poultry...
Headlines
fbtw
All set for Marcos &lsquo;simple, solemn&rsquo; inaugural

All set for Marcos ‘simple, solemn’ inaugural

By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Tomorrow’s inauguration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the 17th president of the Philippines will...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with