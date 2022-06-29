Philippines protests Taiwanâ€™s live fire drills in Ligaw Island

Philippines protests Taiwan’s live fire drills in Ligaw Island

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines expressed yesterday its strong objection to live fire drills to be conducted by Taiwan within the vicinity of Ligaw Island, which Manila described as unlawful.

“The Philippines expresses its strong objection over the unlawful live fire drills to be conducted by Taiwan (China) on 28 to 29 June 2022 within the vicinity of Ligaw Island,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

“Ligaw Island is an integral part of the Kalayaan Island Group over which the Philippines has sovereignty. Moreover, this illegal activity raises tensions and complicates the situation in the South China Sea,” the DFA said.

Ligaw Island lies within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.