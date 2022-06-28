Chinese VP Wang Qishan to attend Marcos Jr.â€™s inauguration

Chinese VP Wang Qishan to attend Marcos Jr.’s inauguration

China's Vice President Wang Qishan attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s inauguration on Thursday, June 30.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang will be attending as the special representative for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi earlier phoned Marcos Jr. to congratulate the president-elect on his election win and discussed expanding “friendship” between Manila and Beijing and their bilateral friendly cooperation.

China has been one of the Philippine government’s staunch partners when it comes to President Rodrigo Duterte’s infrastructure projects, where Beijing has supported 16 completed infrastructure projects and 20 remain in progress.

Aside from China, the United States also announced that it will be sending its own delegation to the ceremony on Thursday.

US Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, will lead the seven-man presidential delegation assigned by US President Joe Biden.