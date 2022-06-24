^

Headlines

Fact check: DOST warns public vs fake group, pages bearing agency's name on social media

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 24, 2022 | 11:56am
Fact check: DOST warns public vs fake group, pages bearing agency's name on social media
The Department of Science and Technology itself has made a statement days ago warning the public against social media accounts which do not have verified information about the agency's scholarships and programs.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology has cautioned the public over unauthorized social media accounts claiming to be affiliated with the agency.

According to the department on Wednesday, online accounts, which bear the name of DOST, have been offering misleading scholarships and fake job offers. 

CLAIM: One account claimed that the public can access verified information about DOST's scholarships and job openings through various social media accounts. 

RATING: This is false

FACTS:

What the accounts say

A quick look at the public Facebook group "DOST Scholarships 2022," which has over 144,000 members as of press time, shows numerous posts on job offers from various recruiters. 

The group was originally created DOST Scholarships 2021 and was renamed twice, according to its recorded Facebook history which any user can access.

Screengrab by Philstar.com, June 23

In the group's "About Us" section, there are two links that both redirect to a suspicious-looking website called "Expertist", the landing page of which has unverified information about DOST scholarships. 

Screengrab from Philstar.com, June 23

Meanwhile, DOST also warned about the Facebook page "DOST Scholarship" which features the agency's logo in its profile picture. Nearly 28,000 people have liked the page. 

Screengrab from Philstar.com, June 23

A quick glance at the page shows that it has been posting about DOST-related scholarships. Some links found on the page's posts redirect users to a website called "Blogger Snop", which is in no way affiliated with the department. 

In an online message, the SEI also shared with Philstar.com details about a website called "Tescholarship.com", which shares unverified information about government scholarships and job openings. It does not have an "About Us" section. 

What the posts left out

DOST- Science Education Institute, in charge of the agency's scholarships, awards and grants, said on its website on June 22 that it came across "numerous websites and Facebook pages with misleading information about its scholarship programs, including fake job offerings."

In its warning, the SEI cautioned the public against relying on information from a Facebook group "DOST Scholarships 2022" and a Facebook page "DOST Scholarship."

SEI said announcements related to its scholarships and other programs can only be accessed on DOST's official Facebook page and the its website

"[We have] taken a proper course of action to combat these accounts and would like to affirm its stand against misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information," SEI said. 

Essential context

Aspiring scholars or applicants of DOST's programs should always verify information on the agency's official platforms, and not rely on other websites claiming to represent the department. 

This is not the first time that a government agency has warned the public against social media accounts that are not linked with them. 

Last year, the Department of Labor and Employment warned overseas job seekers against fake job offers online.

In 2019, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration warned the public against fraudulent online organizations representing the agency and offering fake jobs. 

Why it matters

The DOST issued a statement Wednesday warning the public against social media accounts that do not have verified information about the agency's scholarships and programs.

It reminded the public to verify information on the official websites and platforms of the government agency. — Reviewed by Kristine Joy Patag and Franco Luna

--

This story is supported by the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.

Philstar.com is also a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

DEPARTMENT OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

DOST

FACT CHECK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspect in US attack on Filipino family arrested

Suspect in US attack on Filipino family arrested

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Police have arrested the man who attacked a Filipino family at a fastfood parking lot in North Hollywood last month.
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter group welcomes Bautista, challenges new DOTr to clean up Tugade mess

Commuter group welcomes Bautista, challenges new DOTr to clean up Tugade mess

4 hours ago
“We hope Bautista witnessed enough of these blunders and is willing to get his hands dirty in working for the betterment...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Active COVID-19 cases breach 5,000-mark

DOH: Active COVID-19 cases breach 5,000-mark

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Active cases of COVID-19 reached 5,113 last Wednesday, the highest tally since May 3, according to the Department of Hea...
Headlines
fbtw
Heavy traffic seen due to road closures

Heavy traffic seen due to road closures

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
Motorists should expect heavy traffic in Manila due to road closures this weekend for the celebration of Manila Day as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Former PAL president Jimmy Bautista is Marcos' pick for DOTr chief

Former PAL president Jimmy Bautista is Marcos' pick for DOTr chief

1 day ago
"We need leaders who will break the cycle of focusing on infrastructure projects intended to benefit only private vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
On Noynoy Aquino&rsquo;s first death anniversary, opposition told not to lose heart

On Noynoy Aquino’s first death anniversary, opposition told not to lose heart

By Xave Gregorio | 2 minutes ago
After being handed a decisive defeat in the May polls, members and supporters of the opposition were urged to take heart that...
Headlines
fbtw
Incoming NSA chief on 'unproductive' practice of red-tagging: Let's stop doing that

Incoming NSA chief on 'unproductive' practice of red-tagging: Let's stop doing that

32 minutes ago
"What I will bring into our national security landscape is really my training as a political scientist...when you run out...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte approves new teacher positions with higher ranks

Duterte approves new teacher positions with higher ranks

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
In his last days in office, President Rodrigo Duterte signed an executive order which creates five new positions for public...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ends China talks for joint exploration in disputed sea

Philippines ends China talks for joint exploration in disputed sea

6 hours ago
Manila signed an agreement with Beijing in 2018 to cooperate on oil and gas development as a way to benefit from the resources...
Headlines
fbtw
P9.7 billion World Bank loan to address Pinoy kids&rsquo; stunting

P9.7 billion World Bank loan to address Pinoy kids’ stunting

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has secured a $178.1-million loan (P9.7 billion) from the World Bank to address the worsening undernutrition...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with