Fact check: DOST warns public vs fake group, pages bearing agency's name on social media

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Science and Technology has cautioned the public over unauthorized social media accounts claiming to be affiliated with the agency.

According to the department on Wednesday, online accounts, which bear the name of DOST, have been offering misleading scholarships and fake job offers.

CLAIM: One account claimed that the public can access verified information about DOST's scholarships and job openings through various social media accounts.

RATING: This is false.

FACTS:

What the accounts say

A quick look at the public Facebook group "DOST Scholarships 2022," which has over 144,000 members as of press time, shows numerous posts on job offers from various recruiters.

The group was originally created DOST Scholarships 2021 and was renamed twice, according to its recorded Facebook history which any user can access.

Screengrab by Philstar.com, June 23

In the group's "About Us" section, there are two links that both redirect to a suspicious-looking website called "Expertist", the landing page of which has unverified information about DOST scholarships.

Screengrab from Philstar.com, June 23

Meanwhile, DOST also warned about the Facebook page "DOST Scholarship" which features the agency's logo in its profile picture. Nearly 28,000 people have liked the page.

Screengrab from Philstar.com, June 23

A quick glance at the page shows that it has been posting about DOST-related scholarships. Some links found on the page's posts redirect users to a website called "Blogger Snop", which is in no way affiliated with the department.

In an online message, the SEI also shared with Philstar.com details about a website called "Tescholarship.com", which shares unverified information about government scholarships and job openings. It does not have an "About Us" section.

What the posts left out

DOST- Science Education Institute, in charge of the agency's scholarships, awards and grants, said on its website on June 22 that it came across "numerous websites and Facebook pages with misleading information about its scholarship programs, including fake job offerings."

In its warning, the SEI cautioned the public against relying on information from a Facebook group "DOST Scholarships 2022" and a Facebook page "DOST Scholarship."

SEI said announcements related to its scholarships and other programs can only be accessed on DOST's official Facebook page and the its website.

"[We have] taken a proper course of action to combat these accounts and would like to affirm its stand against misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information," SEI said.

Essential context

Aspiring scholars or applicants of DOST's programs should always verify information on the agency's official platforms, and not rely on other websites claiming to represent the department.

This is not the first time that a government agency has warned the public against social media accounts that are not linked with them.

Last year, the Department of Labor and Employment warned overseas job seekers against fake job offers online.

In 2019, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration warned the public against fraudulent online organizations representing the agency and offering fake jobs.

Why it matters

The DOST issued a statement Wednesday warning the public against social media accounts that do not have verified information about the agency's scholarships and programs.

It reminded the public to verify information on the official websites and platforms of the government agency. — Reviewed by Kristine Joy Patag and Franco Luna

