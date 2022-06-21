^

Headlines

Embassy in Wellington, POLO assist family of Filipino killed in road accident

Philstar.com
June 21, 2022 | 11:58am
Embassy in Wellington, POLO assist family of Filipino killed in road accident
Over the weekend, a crash between a van and a refrigerated goods truck in State Highway 1 along Picton in New Zealand killed seven and injured two.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in New Zealand said it will help to the family of Filipinos reportledy killed in a road accident over the weekend in Picton.

West Coast Police in Nelson, Marlborough reported a “serious crash” at Mt. Pleasant between a van and a refrigerated goods truck around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, which ended up blocking State Highway 1. 

Local authorities said the accident killed seven people on board the van, including a child and the driver, and injured two. Both of the injured individuals were flown to Wellington Hospital for treatment

“Our condolences and prayers for our Kababayan who perished in Picton,” Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Jesus Domingo said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. 

While it is not clear how many Filipinos were affected in the crash, a report from New Zealand-based news media website “Stuff” reported that the family group in the van included “members of the Filipino community.” 

“The Embassy and POLO in Wellington are assisting the family," Domingo said.

Meanwhile, the truck driver sustained minor injuries. 

In an update on Monday morning, authorities said the injured are still in the hospital — one is said to be in serious condition while the other is in a “serious but stable condition.” 

The West Coast Police said it is also extending support to the victims as well as making sure the incident is “fully investigated.”

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, let alone multiple fatalities in one crash,” it said on Saturday.

“A crash of this scale has a huge impact on both the community where it happens, that of the deceased’s family and community, and on emergency services who attend.”  — Kaycee Valmonte

