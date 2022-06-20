BSPâ€™s Diokno highest paid govâ€™t official anew as income doubles to P41.8M

^

BSP’s Diokno highest paid gov’t official anew as income doubles to P41.8M

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 20, 2022 | 2:59pm
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference.
MANILA, Philippines — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno was the highest paid government official in 2021 as his income more than doubled that year, according to a document released by the Commission on Audit.

Based on the recently released 2021 Report on Salaries and Allowances, Diokno was the highest paid government official for the second straight year after receiving P41.81 million in salaries and allowances last year.

His salaries and allowances increased by over 111% from P19.79 million in 2020.

All of Diokno’s income came from his service as BSP’s governor as he did not receive compensation for serving as governor of the Anti-Money Laundering Council and board chairperson of the Philippine International Convention Center, Inc..

He also did not receive payment for being a board member of the National Development Company, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Philippine Guarantee Corp., as council member of the National Food Authority, and as trustee of the Philippine Center for Economic Development and the Philippine Retirement Authority.

Aside from Diokno, who has been selected by President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be his finance chief, BSP officials also dominated the top 10 highest paid government officials.

They include BSP Monetary Board members Victor Tolentino and Felipe Medalla, who is set to succeed Diokno at the helm of the BSP. Tolentino and Medalla are respectively the second and third highest paid government officials last year.

With the income of BSP officials having risen, Solicitor General Jose Calida dropped from being the second-highest paid government official to the 12th spot, even as his salaries and allowances increased by over P900,000 in 2021.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo was the highest paid official in the judiciary, having earned P13.21 million in 2021, while former Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan II, who left his post to mount a Senate bid was the highest paid Cabinet member, having earned P5.24 million.

BENJAMIN DIOKNO

COMMISSION ON AUDIT
