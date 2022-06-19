Shooting incident in Philadelphia leaves Filipino tourist dead, mother injured
MANILA, Philippines — A random shooting incident in Philadelphia, United States left one Filipino tourist dead and his mother injured.
In a Twitter update on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. identified the man as John Laylo, a lawyer. Philippine Consulate General in New York Elmer Cato said Laylo got shot in the head by one of the six bullets fired by the unknown suspect.
“We are saddened by the death of a kababayan in a random shooting incident in Philadelphia. We ask kababayan to join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul,” Cato said.
`
“We call on authorities to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice.”
"Victim was on [the] way to airport with [his] mother to catch [a] flight to Chicago when [the] Uber vehicle they were riding in was fired upon at around 4 a.m.," Cato said.
Laylo’s mother is in a hospital after being "slightly wounded by glass fragments."
The suspect of the shooting remains at large. Calls for limiting access to firearms in the United States have been reignited following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last month.
In a June 6 post on the official website of Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged that the city has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years.
"We cannot accept continued violence as a way of life in our country. And until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle," he also said.
The consulate is working on providing assistance to the family. The country’s foreign service post in New York holds jurisdiction over Pennsylvania, which is where the city of Philadelphia is located.
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola also said the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs will be on standby for Locsin’s orders and added that they are already coordinating with the consulate. — Kaycee Valmonte
Youth across the United States on Thursday (Philippine time) bowed their heads in honor of the dead and carried signs saying "never again" and "Am I next?" to protest school shootings and ready access to guns in the US, the Associated Press reports.
AP reports: "In a wave of protests one historian called the largest of its kind in American history, tens of thousands of students walked out of their classrooms Wednesday to demand action on gun violence and school safety."
Hollywood stars including Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo sign a letter calling for movies and television shows to depict responsible gun ownership and to limit scenes involving children with firearms.
The open letter, penned in response to recent US mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, was also signed by top producers J.J. Abrams ("Lost"), Shonda Rhimes ("Bridgerton") and Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy.
"Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seatbelts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies' and TV's influence. It's time to take on gun safety," says the letter shared by the Brady Campaign, a gun control nonprofit.
Thousands of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday to push for action on the devastating gun violence plaguing the country, where Republican politicians have repeatedly blocked efforts to enact stricter firearms laws.
Protesters of all ages streamed onto the National Mall in Washington, where activists placed more than 45,000 white vases holding flowers — one for each person killed by a firearm in the United States in 2020.
“Protect People Not Guns,” said one sign held by a protester near the Washington Monument. “Fear Has No Place In Schools,” read another. — AFP
President Joe Biden asks New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for advice after the latest US mass shooting but the White House also acknowledged the limitations it faces on gun control compared to its close allies.
Meeting in the Oval Office with Ardern, Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims.
The bloodshed prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles and institute a successful gun buy-back. — AFP
Joe Biden the consoler-in-chief will no doubt find exactly the right message on Sunday as he visits Texas to meet the families of children massacred as they celebrated the end of the school year.
But Biden the dealmaker has remained conspicuous in his absence from the war of words being waged over gun control that has followed the atrocity, preferring to let his party leaders in Congress do the talking for him.
"He can't just be the 'eulogizer-in-chief.' He also needs to put the full force of his office into the legislative process," Peter Ambler, executive director for the gun safety group Giffords, told Politico. — AFP
A mass shooting that left 19 schoolchildren dead in the deeply pro-gun state of Texas on Tuesday increased pressure on US politicians to take action over the ubiquity of firearms -- but also brought the grim expectation of little or no change.
It was the eighth mass shooting this year, according to the Everytown gun control group, and came 10 days after another 18-year-old murdered 10 African Americans at a supermarket in New York.
But nearly 10 years after a man slaughtered 20 children and six others in an attack on the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, and four years after 17 were killed at a Florida high school, restrictions on gun purchases and ownership have not significantly changed.
"I had hoped, when I became president, I would not have to do this, again," a distraught President Joe Biden said as he led national mourning, vowing to overcome the US gun lobby and find a way to tighten gun ownership laws.
"Another massacre... an elementary school. Beautiful, innocent, second, third, fourth graders," he said. "I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."
But guns of all kinds, especially high-powered assault rifles and semi-automatic pistols are cheaper and more widely available than ever across the United States.
And the all-too-familiar arguments over guns, public safety and rights re-opened immediately on the news of Tuesday's mass shooting. — AFP
