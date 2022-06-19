Shooting incident in Philadelphia leaves Filipino tourist dead, mother injured

This photo from the City of Philadelphia Government Facebook page shows a view of buildings along the Delaware River.

MANILA, Philippines — A random shooting incident in Philadelphia, United States left one Filipino tourist dead and his mother injured.

In a Twitter update on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. identified the man as John Laylo, a lawyer. Philippine Consulate General in New York Elmer Cato said Laylo got shot in the head by one of the six bullets fired by the unknown suspect.

“We are saddened by the death of a kababayan in a random shooting incident in Philadelphia. We ask kababayan to join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul,” Cato said.

“We call on authorities to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice.”

"Victim was on [the] way to airport with [his] mother to catch [a] flight to Chicago when [the] Uber vehicle they were riding in was fired upon at around 4 a.m.," Cato said.

Laylo’s mother is in a hospital after being "slightly wounded by glass fragments."

The suspect of the shooting remains at large. Calls for limiting access to firearms in the United States have been reignited following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last month.

In a June 6 post on the official website of Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged that the city has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years.

"We cannot accept continued violence as a way of life in our country. And until we address the availability and ease of access to firearms, we will always be fighting an uphill battle," he also said.

The consulate is working on providing assistance to the family. The country’s foreign service post in New York holds jurisdiction over Pennsylvania, which is where the city of Philadelphia is located.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Arriola also said the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs will be on standby for Locsin’s orders and added that they are already coordinating with the consulate. — Kaycee Valmonte