LGUs told: No trikes on national highway to protect children from road accidents

In this July 2019 file photo, officials of the Manila City government clear roads in the Philippine capital.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local chief executives to continue the implementation of the nationwide Road Clearing Operation and campaign against tricycles on national highways to protect children from road accidents following the shift of schools to the face-to-face conduct of classes.

In a statement sent to reporters, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that out of 41,365 barangays covered by the RCO initiative, 93.5% or 38,690 barangays continue to respond to the call to clear streets of obstructions for the month of March 2022 with the latest data submitted on May 6.

“The Road Clearing Ops and ‘no trike on national highway’ campaign have to be sustained...We urge our LGUs to continue and sustain their successes to protect our children from road accidents, especially with the coming return of face-to-face classes,” Año said.

“As the influx of children travel on roadways going and back from their schools, children are exposed to road accidents. These policies on road safety can save lives and reduce road collision deaths and injuries.”

The DILG chief noted that all regions were above the 80% adherence rate establishing the hard work performed in the barangays in ensuring that their streets are free from obstructions and are safe for children to travel. He added that LGUs and the PNP must ensure that national highways must be free of tricycles and pedicabs unless otherwise allowed by an ordinance in the absence of alternate routes.

The DILG secretary likewise said each city and municipality should ensure that their tricycle task force is activated and is separate from the tricycle regulatory boards to formulate or review its tricycle route plan.

"Children usually ride tricycles to go to school, so it is important for LGUs to make sure that the road is safe and that drivers follow their limits," he said in Filipino.

Año also said that newly-elected officials must also look at formulating policies that lead to the protection of children from road accidents for this will play a critical role in ensuring that they are safe on the streets and far from road traffic injuries.

He encouraged them to include in their priority programs and/or continue existing road safety initiatives protecting children from road accidents and penalizing individuals exposing children to possibility of involvement in road traffic injuries.

He said NEOs have the most opportune prospects as new LGU officials to dictate the pace and introduce new programs on top of their platforms.