AstraZeneca to file for product registration of COVID-19 jab soon — presidential adviser

Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 2:07pm
A file photo taken on February 6, 2021 shows a box containing vials of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Foch hospital in Suresnes, on the start of a vaccination campaign for health workers with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.
MANILA, Philippines — British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca will apply for a certificate of product registration of its COVID-19 vaccine soon, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Friday.

A CPR is issued by the Food and Drug Administration to manufacturers authorizing them to distribute, market or sell their products to the public.

“Right now the government guarantees that if anybody gets sick they’ll pay for that. But they should stop because pharmaceutical companies are making money out of vaccines so they should file for CPR which AstraZeneca is filling within a couple of weeks. They told me,” Concepcion said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Concepcion, who is also the founder of Go Negosyo, led the private sector’s initiative to procure AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots through a tripartite agreement.

“The moment they file for CPR and the FDA grants that then they can sell the vaccines to drug stores, big distributors, and us citizens can buy it from them. What about the poor who cannot afford? That’s when the government comes in and gives support,” he said.

AstraZeneca vaccine has an efficacy of 72% against symptomatic COVID-19 infection, according to the World Health Organization.

The recommended doses are two with an interval of eight to 12 weeks.

