34% of Filipino adults say their quality of life worsened – SWS

Mall-goers enjoy the nightlife as they dine at restaurants in Quezon City on Friday, June 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Three out of every 10 Filipino adults believed that their quality of life was worse during the last 12 months, a poll conducted by Social Weather Stations suggested.

The survey conducted from April 19 to 27 asked 1,440 respondents: “Comparing your quality of life these days to how it was 12 months ago, would you say that your life is better now than before, same as before, or worse now than before?”

Thirty-four percent of the respondents said their quality of life became worse (classified by SWS as “losers”) compared to a year ago, while 32% said it got better (classified as “gainers”). Another 34% said their lives remained unchanged.

The net gainer score—gainers minus losers—was -2, which the polling firm classified as fair.

The figure was 14 points higher than “mediocre” -16 in December 2021, but still 20 points below the pre-pandemic level of “very high” +18 recorded in December 2019.

According to the pollster, the 14-point improvement in the national net gainer score between December 2021 and April 2022 was due to increases in all areas.

The score in Metro Manila was up by 14 points to “mediocre” -11 and “high” +4. It also rose by 13 points in Balance Luzon to “high” +1 from “mediocre” -11.

The scores eased to “mediocre” 12 from “very low” -31 in Visayas and to “fair” -4 from “mediocre” -15.

The sampling error margins for the survey were ±2.6% for national percentages and ±5.2% for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao. — Gaea Katreena Cabico